    Despite Dravid's 'play some cricket' plea, Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers raises eyebrows

    Discover the latest developments as Ishan Kishan undergoes intensive cricket training alongside the Pandya brothers at the renowned Kiran More Academy in Baroda.

    cricket Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers at Kiran More Academy raises questions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Ishan Kishan, amidst concerns about his commitment and dedication due to his extended absence from competitive cricket, has been observed engaging in training and practice sessions in Baroda. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been based in Baroda for the past few weeks, refining his skills at the Reliance Stadium. However, there is no clear indication of when he plans to make a return to active play.

    Kishan has been participating in training at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda, a well-known venue for cricketers in the Gujarat city. During his training, he is accompanied by the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal. Notably, Hardik Pandya serves as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, an IPL franchise that Kishan also represents.

    While Kiran More has confirmed Kishan's training at his academy, detailed information is limited as More is currently in Mumbai with the Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League (WPL) side.

    Having not played a game since November of the previous year and departing from the team setup in South Africa in mid-December, Kishan has not shown a clear intent to return to competitive cricket, despite national coach Rahul Dravid's suggestion that he should participate in games to be considered for national selection.

    It has been confirmed that Kishan will not be part of the Ranji game between Jharkhand and Haryana in Jamshedpur from February 9. Speculations arise regarding whether his prolonged absence will impact the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) consideration for central contracts. Currently placed in Grade C with an annual retainership of Rs 1 crore, Kishan might have missed an opportunity to feature in the ongoing Test series against England.

    Coach Dravid, when questioned about Kishan's chances, emphasised that the decision lies with the player. He stated that whenever Kishan feels ready, he can make a comeback, and there is no pressure to play domestic cricket immediately. The possibility of Kishan participating in cricket before the IPL in March-May seems unlikely.

    The selection for the Indian team for the last three Tests is expected in the next two days, with indications that Virat Kohli will not be part of the squad due to a family emergency that has kept him overseas. Kohli is believed to have informed the BCCI of his unavailability for any of the five Tests against England.

    Also Read: India vs England: Virat Kohli likely to miss next two Tests; also doubtful for final game - Report

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
