    'It's been one hell of a ride!': Aaron Finch reminisces 'dream' of playing for Australia after ODI retirement

    Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch announced his unexpected retirement from one-day cricket on Saturday after a lean run with the bat.

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    After a poor run with the bat, Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch abruptly announced his retirement from one-day cricket on Saturday, saying it was time to pass the torch. 

    On Sunday in Cairns, the 35-year-old will play his 146th and final ODI against New Zealand, finishing a stellar 50-over career in which he has amassed 5,401 runs. 

    His 17 centuries put him behind only greats Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner and Mark Waugh (both 18).

    The T20 team led by Finch will continue to prepare to defend its World Cup championship at home early next month.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PCB rehires Matthew Hayden as team mentor

    Finch took to Instagram to mark his ODI retirement with an emotional post. 

    "It's been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could've hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!" wrote the Australian, along with iconic photographs from his ODI journey.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5)

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was one among those to congratulate Finch on a successful ODI career. "Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," wrote the sensational batter.

    Also read: Asia Cup 2022: 'The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed' - Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

    Earlier today, Finch, who captained Australia in 54 ODIs, stated it had been a 'fantastic journey with incredible memories'. "I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes," he said.

    While no one questioned Finch's impressive captaincy, the opener has been in a form rut with the bat, scoring 5, 5, 1, 15, 0, 0, 0 in his last seven ODIs with pressure building in the media.

    Despite this, Finch had been expected to lead the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Finch stated in 2020 that being in charge for that tournament was his "ultimate goal".

    "It is time to give a new leader the best opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank those who have helped and supported my journey to this point," Finch concluded.

    Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to applaud Finch's ODI career. Here's a look at some of the reactions

