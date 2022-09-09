ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PCB rehires Matthew Hayden as team mentor

Matthew Hayden has been rehired as Pakistan's team mentor for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. He was the side's mentor during the T20WC last year in UAE, where it was ousted in the semis.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rehired legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden as the team mentor for the ICC World T20 Cup 2022 in Australia from next month. He expressed confidence that the Pakistan team, with its strong players, will be lighting up the mega event. Hayden had a stint with the Pakistan side during last year's T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Pakistan was defeated by his home side Australia in the semis. The PCB stated that Hayden would be bestowed with his duties on October 15 in Brisbane, when Pakistan arrives from Christchurch after its Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series involving Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The PCB has also engaged former South African all-rounder Vernon Philander for the last T20WC as a bowling consultant. The PCB clarified that the decision is a continuance of Hayden's involvement with the Pakistan men's national side after he motivated it to reach the semis in the Gulf last year.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja enunciated, "I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings a wealth of knowledge about Australian conditions. I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."

The PCB also admitted to finding sponsors who would pay Hayden's fees. "I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team and can't wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation, One Passion. I have seen how Pakistan has been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, and Sunday's win over India was brilliant," Hayden said in a PCB release.

