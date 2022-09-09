Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PCB rehires Matthew Hayden as team mentor

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Matthew Hayden has been rehired as Pakistan's team mentor for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. He was the side's mentor during the T20WC last year in UAE, where it was ousted in the semis.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rehired legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden as the team mentor for the ICC World T20 Cup 2022 in Australia from next month. He expressed confidence that the Pakistan team, with its strong players, will be lighting up the mega event. Hayden had a stint with the Pakistan side during last year's T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Pakistan was defeated by his home side Australia in the semis. The PCB stated that Hayden would be bestowed with his duties on October 15 in Brisbane, when Pakistan arrives from Christchurch after its Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series involving Bangladesh and New Zealand.

    Image credit: Getty

    The PCB has also engaged former South African all-rounder Vernon Philander for the last T20WC as a bowling consultant. The PCB clarified that the decision is a continuance of Hayden's involvement with the Pakistan men's national side after he motivated it to reach the semis in the Gulf last year.

    ALSO WATCH: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG - 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Image credit: Getty

    PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja enunciated, "I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings a wealth of knowledge about Australian conditions. I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under."

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The PCB also admitted to finding sponsors who would pay Hayden's fees. "I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team and can't wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation, One Passion. I have seen how Pakistan has been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, and Sunday's win over India was brilliant," Hayden said in a PCB release.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG - Kohli's century, Bhuvneshwar's 5-for helps India blaze through Afghanistan

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think this Pakistan side has what it takes to excel in Australia, and the conditions will suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered, and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year," concluded Hayden.

    (With inputs from PTI)

