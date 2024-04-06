Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024, MI vs DC Preview: With Suryakumar back in mix, can Mumbai Indians seal win over Delhi Capitals?

    With Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 table after three consecutive losses and Delhi Capitals slipping to the ninth spot following a demoralizing defeat, both teams are desperate to reverse their fortunes.

    IPL 2024, MI vs DC Preview: With Suryakumar back in mix, can Mumbai Indians seal win over Delhi Capitals? snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    A revitalized Suryakumar Yadav is poised to make a significant impact as the stumbling Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter this Sunday.

    With Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom of the table after three consecutive losses and Delhi Capitals slipping to the ninth spot following a demoralizing defeat, both teams are desperate to reverse their fortunes.

    Also read: Mayank Yadav will get India call 'soon' and break Shoaib Akhtar's Fastest Ball record, predicts numerologist

    While Mumbai has faltered in their typical fashion, Delhi Capitals have also faced setbacks, losing three out of four matches and facing mounting pressure to turn things around.

    Suryakumar Yadav's potential comeback after battling injuries holds immense significance, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. His form and fitness will be crucial not just for his IPL team but also for India's campaign.

    After months of rehabilitation for ankle and sports hernia surgery, Suryakumar showcased his readiness during a rigorous training session at the Wankhede Stadium. With no visible discomfort, he seamlessly engaged in batting drills, indicating his readiness to bolster his team's struggling lineup.

    At the helm, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have shown glimpses of promise, yet both are yet to produce a substantial innings. This sentiment extends to other Indian batters like Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, who, despite their impressive displays, are still awaiting a breakthrough performance that could turn the tide in their team's favor.

    Even the beleaguered captain Hardik Pandya has struggled to ignite his team. However, amidst the challenging atmosphere in the stadiums, there might be a glimmer of relief for him as more than 20,000 children are expected to attend the Sunday afternoon clash.

    Akash Madhwal's commendable three-wicket haul in the previous match provided a rare highlight on the bowling front. Despite Mumbai Indians' strategic adjustment of utilizing Jasprit Bumrah for three overs in the powerplay, they fell short of posting a challenging total against the Rajasthan Royals.

    For Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant, making a strong comeback, has shown consistency with two consecutive fifties, amassing 152 runs. However, he requires support from his teammates to bolster the team's performance.

    Facing their toughest bowling outing yet, DC struggled as their bowlers faltered with their line and length, allowing Kolkata Knight Riders to amass a massive total of 272/7. Despite Pant's leadership, the team lacked vigor in their batting response and was eventually bowled out for 166.

    While David Warner (148 runs) and Tristan Stubbs have shown some promise with the bat, Delhi Capitals are eagerly awaiting a more impactful performance from the explosive Prithvi Shaw, especially considering his familiarity with the Wankhede Stadium.

    Mitchell Marsh has featured in all four matches for Delhi but the Australian all-rounder has yet to make a significant impact on the opposition. Like several others in the team, Marsh will be eager to register a substantial score and contribute effectively to Delhi's campaign.

    Also read: IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: 'Was it to keep Dhoni indoors?' - Kaif on Cummins' withdrawal of appeal against Jadeja

    Squads:

    Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

    Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

    Match starts at: 3:30PM IST.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mayank Yadav will get India call 'soon' and break Shoaib Akhtar's Fastest Ball record, predicts numerologist snt

    Mayank Yadav will get India call 'soon' and break Shoaib Akhtar's Fastest Ball record, predicts numerologist

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: 'Was it to keep Dhoni indoors?' - Kaif on Cummins' withdrawal of appeal against Jadeja snt

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: 'Was it to keep Dhoni indoors?' - Kaif on Cummins' withdrawal of appeal against Jadeja

    T20 WC training or... Pakistan team's military drills under close eye of armed army men draws ire (WATCH) snt

    'T20 WC training or...': Pakistan team's military drills under close eye of armed army men draws ire (WATCH)

    Am I ready for call-up UK PM Rishi Sunak bats against England legend James Anderson; WATCH viral video snt

    'Am I ready for call-up?': England cricket respond to UK PM Rishi Sunak after session with Anderson (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 10 cars sold in March 2024 anr

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 10 cars sold in March 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EXCLUSIVE It's women who suffer the most; UCC is need of the hour: Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

    EXCLUSIVE! It's women who suffer the most; UCC is need of the hour: Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

    New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle suit after police forced women to remove hijabs for mug shots snt

    New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle suit after police forced women to remove hijabs for mug shots

    Viral video shows 'worms' in Ice cream inside a shop at mall, sparks outrage (WATCH) vkp

    Viral video shows 'worms' in Ice cream inside a shop at mall, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kalyan constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kalyan constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon