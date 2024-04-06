IPL 2024, MI vs DC Preview: With Suryakumar back in mix, can Mumbai Indians seal win over Delhi Capitals?

With Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 table after three consecutive losses and Delhi Capitals slipping to the ninth spot following a demoralizing defeat, both teams are desperate to reverse their fortunes.

A revitalized Suryakumar Yadav is poised to make a significant impact as the stumbling Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter this Sunday.

With Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom of the table after three consecutive losses and Delhi Capitals slipping to the ninth spot following a demoralizing defeat, both teams are desperate to reverse their fortunes.

While Mumbai has faltered in their typical fashion, Delhi Capitals have also faced setbacks, losing three out of four matches and facing mounting pressure to turn things around.

Suryakumar Yadav's potential comeback after battling injuries holds immense significance, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. His form and fitness will be crucial not just for his IPL team but also for India's campaign.

After months of rehabilitation for ankle and sports hernia surgery, Suryakumar showcased his readiness during a rigorous training session at the Wankhede Stadium. With no visible discomfort, he seamlessly engaged in batting drills, indicating his readiness to bolster his team's struggling lineup.

At the helm, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have shown glimpses of promise, yet both are yet to produce a substantial innings. This sentiment extends to other Indian batters like Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, who, despite their impressive displays, are still awaiting a breakthrough performance that could turn the tide in their team's favor.

Even the beleaguered captain Hardik Pandya has struggled to ignite his team. However, amidst the challenging atmosphere in the stadiums, there might be a glimmer of relief for him as more than 20,000 children are expected to attend the Sunday afternoon clash.

Akash Madhwal's commendable three-wicket haul in the previous match provided a rare highlight on the bowling front. Despite Mumbai Indians' strategic adjustment of utilizing Jasprit Bumrah for three overs in the powerplay, they fell short of posting a challenging total against the Rajasthan Royals.

For Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant, making a strong comeback, has shown consistency with two consecutive fifties, amassing 152 runs. However, he requires support from his teammates to bolster the team's performance.

Facing their toughest bowling outing yet, DC struggled as their bowlers faltered with their line and length, allowing Kolkata Knight Riders to amass a massive total of 272/7. Despite Pant's leadership, the team lacked vigor in their batting response and was eventually bowled out for 166.

While David Warner (148 runs) and Tristan Stubbs have shown some promise with the bat, Delhi Capitals are eagerly awaiting a more impactful performance from the explosive Prithvi Shaw, especially considering his familiarity with the Wankhede Stadium.

Mitchell Marsh has featured in all four matches for Delhi but the Australian all-rounder has yet to make a significant impact on the opposition. Like several others in the team, Marsh will be eager to register a substantial score and contribute effectively to Delhi's campaign.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

Match starts at: 3:30PM IST.