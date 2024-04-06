Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: 'Was it to keep Dhoni indoors?' - Kaif on Cummins' withdrawal of appeal against Jadeja

    During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins made a dramatic decision to withdraw an appeal for obstructing the field against Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja.

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: 'Was it to keep Dhoni indoors?' - Kaif on Cummins' withdrawal of appeal against Jadeja
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

    During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins made a dramatic decision to withdraw an appeal for obstructing the field against Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja. This unexpected turn of events ignited a debate among cricket pundits.

    The incident unfolded in the 19th over of the CSK innings when SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a yorker to Jadeja, who managed to jam it towards the bowler. As Jadeja found himself well outside his crease after playing the delivery, Bhuvneshwar threw the ball back towards the stumps, striking Jadeja on the back in the process.

    While Jadeja appeared to be attempting to avoid the throw rather than intentionally obstructing it, the on-field umpires decided to refer the incident to the third umpire. In a surprising move, SRH captain Cummins stepped forward and retracted the appeal, adding an unexpected twist to the match.

    In their batting innings, CSK faced difficulties in establishing a commanding total, accumulating only 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs. While Shivam Dube's quickfire 45 off 24 balls and Ajinkya Rahane's 35 off 30 balls provided significant contributions, the team encountered a setback in the final five overs, adding a mere 37 runs to their total.

    Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif raised questions about Cummins' decision, stating, "Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20?"

    Despite the ongoing debate, Jadeja delivered a valuable performance, remaining unbeaten with 31 runs off 23 balls. However, CSK's total ultimately fell short of being competitive.

    In response to CSK's target, SRH's opening pair set off at a rapid pace, accumulating 46 runs in just 2.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma showcased aggression against CSK's new ball bowlers, crafting a rapid 37 off 12 balls, inclusive of four sixes and three fours.

    Following the initial blitz, Aiden Markram (50 off 36) and Travis Head (31 off 24) combined to form a partnership of 60 runs for the second wicket, steering SRH confidently towards their chase target. Subsequently, the hosts clinched a commanding six-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare.

    With two wins from four games, SRH ascended to fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings. Meanwhile, CSK, also with two wins in four games, maintained their position at the third spot.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
