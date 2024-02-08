IPL 2024: Have Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya unfollowed each other on Instagram after MI captain fiasco?

Weeks after Mumbai Indians replaced skipper Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, reports on Thursday surfaced suggesting that the two cricketers have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking further speculation and discussion online.

The buzz surrounding Hardik Pandya's appointment as the new skipper of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has dominated headlines in recent times. Pandya's move to MI after a successful stint with the Gujarat Titans marked a significant shift, ending Rohit Sharma's ten-year captaincy tenure with the franchise.

Following the announcement, MI coach Mark Boucher provided insight into the decision, which drew criticism, including a response from Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh. Shortly after the incident, reports surfaced suggesting that the two cricketers have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking further speculation and discussion online.

Yet, the validity of the rumors remained unverified, prompting social media users to present diverse viewpoints. Some asserted that the duo had never followed each other on Instagram, while others claimed that Hardik ceased following Rohit, rather than the reverse.

Previously, Boucher addressed the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as captain, stating that the franchise seeks to enhance the star batter's contribution to the team as a batsman and to enable him to relish his game more.

In December, Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), made the announcement that Hardik Pandya, the talismanic all-rounder, would assume the leadership role for the team in the 2024 edition of the league. Hardik Pandya returned to the Mumbai franchise after guiding the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in its debut season and reaching the final in the subsequent edition.

This decision involved replacing Rohit as the skipper, who had led the franchise to five titles since assuming leadership in 2013.

In November of last year, Pandya made a return from the Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between the two teams. The star all-rounder spent two remarkable years with GT, leading their campaign in the cash-rich league with excellence. In GT's inaugural season in 2022, Hardik played a pivotal role in their fairytale journey, culminating in the team lifting the coveted trophy.

Despite their impressive run, they finished as runners-up in their second season after a thrilling final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year, which ended with a last-ball defeat.