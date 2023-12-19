IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore

Australia's Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history, after he was brought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday.

In a historic turn of events at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai, Australian pace maestro Mitchell Starc became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc's services for a staggering sum of Rs 24.75 crore, surpassing the previous record held by Pat Cummins.

The auction room witnessed a fierce bidding war for Mitchell Starc, with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals initially driving up the price. However, the auction took a dramatic turn when Kolkata Knight Riders entered the fray, intensifying the competition. Gujarat Titans also joined the bidding, but it was KKR who emerged victorious by outbidding all competitors and securing Starc for the unprecedented sum.

This record-breaking bid eclipses the previous benchmark set by Pat Cummins earlier in the same auction, who was brought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 20.5 crore, underlining the astronomical amounts teams are willing to invest in securing top-tier talent for the upcoming IPL season. Sunrisers Hyderabad also snapped another ODI World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore.

Mitchell Starc, renowned for his lethal left-arm pace, had previously featured in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015. Having opted to enter the auction ahead of the 2024 season, Starc found himself in high demand, ultimately becoming Kolkata Knight Riders' marquee signing.

In addition to the landmark signing of Mitchell Starc, Kolkata Knight Riders made strategic moves by acquiring the services of wicket-keeper KS Bharat. Despite the hefty expenditure on Starc, KKR concluded the third set of the auction with INR 6.95 crore still available in their purse, showcasing a balanced and strategic approach to team-building.

The auction also witnessed other significant transactions, with Royal Challengers Bangalore securing Alzarri Joseph for a substantial sum of Rs 11.5 crore. Lucknow Super Giants invested Rs 6.8 crore to acquire the services of promising fast bowler Shivam Mavi, while the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans secured the experienced campaigner Umesh Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore.

This IPL auction marked a historic occasion as it was the first time the event was conducted overseas. The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai hosted the proceedings, providing a unique backdrop for representatives from all 10 teams to strengthen and reshape their squads for the upcoming season.