Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore

    Australia's Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history, after he was brought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday.

    IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    In a historic turn of events at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai, Australian pace maestro Mitchell Starc became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc's services for a staggering sum of Rs 24.75 crore, surpassing the previous record held by Pat Cummins.

    The auction room witnessed a fierce bidding war for Mitchell Starc, with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals initially driving up the price. However, the auction took a dramatic turn when Kolkata Knight Riders entered the fray, intensifying the competition. Gujarat Titans also joined the bidding, but it was KKR who emerged victorious by outbidding all competitors and securing Starc for the unprecedented sum.

    Also read: IPL 2024 Auction: Memes explodes as Chennai Super Kings snap Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur & Daryl Mitchell

    This record-breaking bid eclipses the previous benchmark set by Pat Cummins earlier in the same auction, who was brought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 20.5 crore, underlining the astronomical amounts teams are willing to invest in securing top-tier talent for the upcoming IPL season. Sunrisers Hyderabad also snapped another ODI World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore.

    Mitchell Starc, renowned for his lethal left-arm pace, had previously featured in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015. Having opted to enter the auction ahead of the 2024 season, Starc found himself in high demand, ultimately becoming Kolkata Knight Riders' marquee signing.

    In addition to the landmark signing of Mitchell Starc, Kolkata Knight Riders made strategic moves by acquiring the services of wicket-keeper KS Bharat. Despite the hefty expenditure on Starc, KKR concluded the third set of the auction with INR 6.95 crore still available in their purse, showcasing a balanced and strategic approach to team-building.

    Also read: IPL 2024 Auction Live: Complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD here; how 10 teams performed

    The auction also witnessed other significant transactions, with Royal Challengers Bangalore securing Alzarri Joseph for a substantial sum of Rs 11.5 crore. Lucknow Super Giants invested Rs 6.8 crore to acquire the services of promising fast bowler Shivam Mavi, while the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans secured the experienced campaigner Umesh Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore.

    This IPL auction marked a historic occasion as it was the first time the event was conducted overseas. The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai hosted the proceedings, providing a unique backdrop for representatives from all 10 teams to strengthen and reshape their squads for the upcoming season.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore meme fest explodes snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

    IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord is back' - Video of Shardul Thakur wearing CSK jersey after reunion goes viral (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord is back' - Video of Shardul Thakur wearing CSK jersey after reunion goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Chennai Super Kings secures Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore in IPL 2024 auction osf

    IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings secures Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore

    IPL 2024 Auction: Memes explodes as Chennai Super Kings snap Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur & Daryl Mitchell snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Memes explodes as Chennai Super Kings snap Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur & Daryl Mitchell

    IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to SRH for Rs 20.50 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history; memes as SRH buys him for Rs 20.50 cr

    Recent Stories

    Tomato soup recipe 7 simple steps to prepare at home this winter gcw eai

    Tomato soup recipe: 7 simple steps to prepare at home this winter

    Pie to Cake: 7 desserts you can make with Apples this Winter ATG

    Pie to Cake: 7 desserts you can make with Apples this Winter

    Jaipur Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH) AJR

    Jaipur: Russian tourist faces harassment at petrol pump, police take action (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande turns 39; Vicky Jain and other contestants celebrate TV star's birthday in-house

    Immunity booster to Hydration source: 7 reasons to enjoy apples in Winter ATG EAI

    Immunity booster to Hydration source: 7 reasons to enjoy apples in Winter

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon