    'There was obviously no...': Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on row over feet placed on World Cup trophy

    Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on the World Cup trophy controversy, clarifying that his post-match celebration with his feet on the trophy was not meant as disrespect.

    cricket 'There was obviously no...': Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on 'leg on World Cup trophy' controversy
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Mitchell Marsh has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his gesture of placing his feet on the World Cup trophy during Australia's post-match celebrations. The all-rounder, who faced criticism for his actions, clarified that there was no intention of disrespect in the viral photo. Marsh, who contributed significantly to Australia's World Cup victory, emphasised that he hadn't given much thought to the incident and hadn't been actively following the social media reactions.

    Despite the attention on Marsh's celebration, the focus also shifted to Travis Head's match-winning century in the final, overshadowing Marsh's notable performance in the tournament. Virat Kohli, despite setting a record for the most runs in a single World Cup, experienced a moment of silence when dismissed by Australia captain Pat Cummins in the final. Cummins, reflecting on the satisfaction of quieting a partisan home crowd, acknowledged the significance of Kohli's dismissal in the context of the match.

    "There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it's gone off. There is nothing in that," Marsh told SEN.

    Marsh scored a total of 441 runs in the tournament, but it was Travis Head who stole the limelight with his match-winning century in the final.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
