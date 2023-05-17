Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore plays Hyderabad in must-win encounter

    IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. While the hosts are out of the playoff race, the visitors aim to stay in the same with a victory, with Virat Kohli in focus.

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli, SunRisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 17, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Opener Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) look to strengthen its claim for a 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff berth in its must-win match against laggards former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB is currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and faces two must-win matches to guarantee its playoff spot.

    SRH, on the other hand, is out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches. Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli is one of the top scorers for RCB. Still, after back-to-back failures -- 18 against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and one against record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) -- the maestro would be looking to produce his best against SRH and help his side's cause.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Du Plessis has been leading the side from the front and is in scintillating form, occupying the top spot in the run-getters list with 631 runs from 12 games at an average of 57.36. Kohli is the next-best RCB batter with 438 runs, averaging 39.81 with six fifties. But, unlike Du Plessis, Kohli needs to be more consistent and has sometimes struggled with his strike rate.

    The other batter RCB would be banking on is Glenn Maxwell, who has made a significant impact with his sparkling knocks, which include five half-centuries. RCB is confident after a commanding 112-run demolition of RR in its last game. Riding on Du Plessis and Maxwell's back-to-back fifties, RCB posted 171/5, and then Wayne Parnell (3/10) led the way in the company of Michael Bracewell (2/16), Karn Sharma (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) to bundle out RR for a paltry 59.

    ALSO READ: WB GOVT UPGRADES SOURAV GANGULY'S SECURITY COVER TO Z-CATEGORY; HERE'S WHY

    On the bowling front, the onus would again be on Parnell, Siraj and Bracewell to deliver the goods. The last match also saw RCB return to winning after back-to-back defeats against MI and Delhi Capitals (DC). SRH, on the other hand, will play for pride after becoming the second team to crash out of the tournament.

    SRH would give its fans something to cheer about by registering wins in its remaining two games. It has been a lacklustre outing for SRH this season, both in the batting and bowling department. Barring Heinrich Klaasen and, to some extent, Rahul Tripathi, no other batter could deliver for the team. SRH was hit hard by the poor form of their skipper Aiden Markram as much was expected of the South African.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'I played for my father' - Emotional LSG's Mohsin Khan after clinical last-over bowling against MI

    Harry Brook showed sparks initially before fading away, while Mayank Agarwal was nowhere to be noticed. Among SRH bowlers, the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most successful with 14 wickets from 12 games, but he, too, didn't look at his best. Mayank Markande (12 wickets from 10 matches) impressed, but SRH suffered heavily due to the poor form of Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

    Squads:
    RCB:     Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Kedar Jadhav.
    SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Krunal-Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 18, 2023 (Thursday)
    Venue: RGI Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly security cover to Z-Category; here is why-ayh

    WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly's security cover to Z-Category; here's why

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years-ayh

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya-Marcus Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances-ayh

    IPL 2023: Krunal-Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC preview: Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings targets major win to keep playoff hopes alive versus Delhi Capitals

    Recent Stories

    An apple a day keeps the doctor away, know 5 health benefits of this fruit ADC

    An apple a day keeps the doctor away, know 5 health benefits of this fruit

    Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion anr

    Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer exudes seduction in sizzling outfits vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer exudes seduction in sizzling outfits

    Basavaraj Bommai dig at Congress: Inability to choose Karnataka CM early reflects on its internal situation snt

    Bommai's dig at Congress: Inability to choose Karnataka CM early reflects on its internal situation

    Amid suspense over next Karnataka CM, Congress assures cabinet will be formed in next 72 hours AJR

    Amid suspense over next Karnataka CM, Congress assures cabinet will be formed in next 72 hours

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon