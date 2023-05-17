WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly's security cover to Z-Category; here's why

Sourav Ganguly is currently on IPL 2023 with Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, his security cover in West Bengal has been upgraded to the Z category, and here is why.

The West Bengal government has decided to upgrade the security cover of former Indian cricket team captain and ex-Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to the Z category, a senior official said. The decision was taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the tenure of Y category security provided to Ganguly.

"As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol, and it was decided to raise Ganguly's security cordon to the Z category," he said. As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him, the official said.

Under the Y category security cover, Ganguly used to get three policemen from the Special Branch in his cordon and an equal number of law enforcers guarding his Behala residence. On Tuesday, representatives of the state secretariat reached Ganguly's Behala office, where they held a meeting with officers from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and the local police station, he added.

Ganguly is travelling with his team Delhi Daredevils and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that day," the official said. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose, Trinamool Congress MP, and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee get Z Plus security. At the same time, ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Moloy Ghatak have been provided Z-category security. BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar is also offered Z-Plus security cover and CISF protection.