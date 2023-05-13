IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as Rajasthan takes on Bangalore

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. It will be a showdown between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Faf du Plessis, as both teams remain firmly in playoff contention.

It promises to be a showdown between this edition's two most impactful batters, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis, when former champion Rajasthan Royals (TT) takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which is looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in a 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Jaiswal and du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament. While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half-centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that include four 50s and a 124-run knock.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

It remains to be seen who gets the better of the other in Sunday's high-profile clash. If both fire on Sunday, it will be a run feat for the spectators. RCB will also avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and laggards Delhi Capitals (DC) in its last two games.

On the other hand, the Royals returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy of Jaiswal's 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson's 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target.

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - RR's Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Buttler, wife Dhanashree

While Jos Buttler failed against KKR, he remains a significant threat alongside Jaiswal at the top of the order for the Royals. RR's middle-order, too, looks strong in the presence of Joe Root, Druv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer. On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone brightly against KKR with brilliant figures of 4/25. New Zealand quick Trent Boult has been steady upfront and returned with two wickets in their last match.

Sandeep Sharma has also been providing excellent support to Boult at the start. At the same time, having experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, the Rajasthan franchise has a wily customer who can turn the match on his own on his day. RCB, on the other hand, lost its last two games against DC and MI and would be desperate to turn the tables around with a comprehensive win.

ALSO READ: Will players turn down lucrative T20 contracts for international cricket? Brendon McCullum opines

While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches, and RCB needs both batters to fire at the top to provide a good start. Australian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB, but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.

Mohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team, with 15 wickets from 11 games. But Siraj needs support from Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR. The Royals enjoy an advantage on the points table and are placed fourth, while RCB is sixth.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - How can RCB's Virat Kohli increase his scoring rate post-PowerPlay? Here's Graeme Smith's advice

Squads:

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht and Abdul PA.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Kedar Jadhav.

Match details

Date and day: May 14, 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema