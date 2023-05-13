Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RR's Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Buttler, wife Dhanashree (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals is having a great time, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently became the tournament's highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, he continued with his dose of entertainment alongside Jos Buttler and his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Jos Buttler, wife Dhanashree Verma (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) has had a great time so far in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), as it firmly stays in the playoffs race, thanks to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been its highest wicket-taker for the season, besides being second in the Purple Cap race, while he is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition to date.

    Meanwhile, known for his funky nature, Chahal always amuses his fans with his craziness. In a recent video shared by his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, the couple is jamming to the tune of 'O Humdum Suniyo Re' from Bollywood flix Saathiya, as the video also contains some of their moments, besides his moments with RR this season.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    The couple is also seen riding a toy scooter. Dhanashree captioned the post, "Creating history with your magic 🔥, @yuzi_chahal23. You've proved yourself several times with the best intent ignoring certain events. That's a sign of a true athlete. Thankful to people around you who always give the love and support back at you. Grateful always ♥️."

    Earlier, Dhanashree also shared a photo of theirs with Bollywood star Aamir Khan from the sets of a commercial shoot for Dream11, which was shot at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as she captioned it, "Threepeat 🔥".

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2023 - Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma are pure love

    Later, Chahal also shared a video of him sitting on his trolly bag in the airport. At the same time, Buttler dragged him along the aerobridge and halted mere seconds before colliding with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin ahead. The post was captioned, "Suitcase wali taxi, Yuzi bhai sexy! 😍😂"

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Is Suryakumar Yadav confidence playing a role for other MI players too versus GT? Rohit Sharma remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Suryakumar Yadav's confidence playing a role for other MI players too? Rohit Sharma remarks

    Asia Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for ICC World Cup? PCB boss Najam Sethi gives ultimate response-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for ICC World Cup? PCB boss Najam Sethi gives ultimate response

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Suryakumar Yadav maiden competition 100 propel MI to 27-run triumph over GT; netizens euphoric-ayh

    IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's maiden tournament 100 propels MI to 27-run triumph over GT; netizens euphoric

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT-ayh

    IPL 2023: Supporters hail Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden event century; powers MI to 218/5 vs GT

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli finds 'balance in nature' as RCB star rocks all-white look at Mumbai airport (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli finds 'balance in nature' as RCB star rocks all-white look at Mumbai airport (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: From corruption issue to pre-poll 'guarantees', here's what helped Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: From corruption issue to pre-poll 'guarantees', here's what helped Congress

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Respectfully accept the decision says B S Yediyurappa gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Respectfully accept the decision, says B S Yediyurappa

    Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony vma

    Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post! anr

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon