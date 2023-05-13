IPL 2023: RR's Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Buttler, wife Dhanashree (WATCH)

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals is having a great time, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently became the tournament's highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, he continued with his dose of entertainment alongside Jos Buttler and his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) has had a great time so far in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), as it firmly stays in the playoffs race, thanks to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been its highest wicket-taker for the season, besides being second in the Purple Cap race, while he is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition to date.

Meanwhile, known for his funky nature, Chahal always amuses his fans with his craziness. In a recent video shared by his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, the couple is jamming to the tune of 'O Humdum Suniyo Re' from Bollywood flix Saathiya, as the video also contains some of their moments, besides his moments with RR this season.

The couple is also seen riding a toy scooter. Dhanashree captioned the post, "Creating history with your magic 🔥, @yuzi_chahal23. You've proved yourself several times with the best intent ignoring certain events. That's a sign of a true athlete. Thankful to people around you who always give the love and support back at you. Grateful always ♥️."

Earlier, Dhanashree also shared a photo of theirs with Bollywood star Aamir Khan from the sets of a commercial shoot for Dream11, which was shot at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as she captioned it, "Threepeat 🔥".

Later, Chahal also shared a video of him sitting on his trolly bag in the airport. At the same time, Buttler dragged him along the aerobridge and halted mere seconds before colliding with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin ahead. The post was captioned, "Suitcase wali taxi, Yuzi bhai sexy! 😍😂"