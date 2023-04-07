IPL 2023: RCB rope in SA's Wayne Parnell after injured Reece Topley ruled out

Reece Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in South African pacer Wayne Parnell as a replacement for England's Reece Topley, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a dislocated shoulder. Meanwhile, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar replaced Rajat Patidar.

The left-arm fast bowler will participate in the competition again after playing his final match for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in 2014.

"Topley has been ruled out of the IPL and has flown back home. His replacement will be named soon," RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said on air during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He also informed that star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the squad on April 10 and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who could not play the Test series in India due to injury, on April 14.

RCB paid Topley RS 1.9 crore to join their team. Before suffering a shoulder injury last week versus MI, he had returned with stats of 2-0-14-1.

The South African quick has taken 26 wickets in as many IPL games, averaging nearly 27. His 3 for 27 bowling average is among the best.

Parnell also has a wealth of experience playing cricket on the international stage. He has played 56 T20 Internationals for South Africa, taking 59 wickets at an average of 25.64.