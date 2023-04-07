Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RCB rope in SA's Wayne Parnell after injured Reece Topley ruled out

    Reece Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

    IPL 2023: RCB rope in SA's Wayne Parnell after injured Reece Topley ruled out snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in South African pacer Wayne Parnell as a replacement for England's Reece Topley, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a dislocated shoulder. Meanwhile, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar replaced Rajat Patidar.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches RCB's Virat Kohli iconic 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step - WATCH

    The left-arm fast bowler will participate in the competition again after playing his final match for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in 2014.

    Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

    "Topley has been ruled out of the IPL and has flown back home. His replacement will be named soon," RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said on air during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

    He also informed that star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the squad on April 10 and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who could not play the Test series in India due to injury, on April 14.

    Also read: IPL 2023: 'At times, even Virat Kohli....' - Harsha Bhogle's opinion has fans divided

    RCB paid Topley RS 1.9 crore to join their team. Before suffering a shoulder injury last week versus MI, he had returned with stats of 2-0-14-1.

    The South African quick has taken 26 wickets in as many IPL games, averaging nearly 27. His 3 for 27 bowling average is among the best.

    Parnell also has a wealth of experience playing cricket on the international stage. He has played 56 T20 Internationals for South Africa, taking 59 wickets at an average of 25.64.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shoaib Malik missing from Sania Mirza Iftaar refuels divorce speculations-ayh

    Ramadan 2023: Shoaib Malik's absence from Sania Mirza's Iftaar with son Izhaan refuels divorce rumours

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: KKR Shah Rukh Khan teaches RCB Virat Kohli iconic Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step - WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches RCB's Virat Kohli iconic 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step - WATCH

    IPL 2023, Kolkata vs Bangalore: Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma rattle RCB as KKR triumphs by 81 runs; fans thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gurbaaz, Thakur, Chakravarthy, Suyash rattle RCB as KKR triumphs by 81 runs; fans thrilled

    IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH preview: SunRisers Hyderabad-Lucknow Super Giants, Aiden Markram, Date, Time, Venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Hyderabad hunts for inspiration from Aiden Markram to turn tables versus Lucknow

    IPL 2023: At times, even Virat Kohli.... - Harsha Bhogle opinion has fans divided-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'At times, even Virat Kohli....' - Harsha Bhogle's opinion has fans divided

    Recent Stories

    Hockey finds its place in the Kashmir Valley

    Hockey finds its place in the Kashmir Valley

    Amritpal Singh underwent surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale Reports gcw

    Amritpal Singh underwent surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale: Reports

    Ahead of King Charles III coronation, colonial-era file reveals looted Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury snt

    Ahead of King Charles III coronation, colonial-era file reveals looted Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury

    Train arson case: Court remands accused Shahrukh Saifi till April 20 anr

    Train arson case: Court remands accused Shahrukh Saifi till April 20

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps AHA

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon