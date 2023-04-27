Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss

    Nitish Rana struck a 21-ball 48 after being dropped twice to play a key role in KKR scoring 200/5 after being put into bat. In reply, RCB managed 179/8.

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli blamed their soft dismissals and sloppy fielding for gifting Kolkata Knight Riders a "freebie" in the IPL, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed

    Nitish Rana struck a 21-ball 48 after being dropped twice to play a key role in KKR scoring 200/5 after being put into bat. In reply, RCB managed 179/8.

    "To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

    "We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them. In the field, we dropped two chances, that cost us 25-30 runs. When batting, we set us ourselves up very well, but then (suffered) four-five soft dismissals," he added.

    Chasing 201, RCB got off to a flier with 30 for loss in two overs before Faf du Plessis (17) got out to a wrong one from Suyash Sharma, while Glenn Maxwell (5) also fell cheaply.

    Virat Kohli (54) led their run chase before being caught at the deep midwicket boundary with Venkatesh Iyer taking a stunning diving catch.

    "Not wicket-taking balls, but we hit straight to the fielders. Even while chasing, after losing wickets, one partnership brought us back in the game. We were one partnership short. We need to stay switched on, and not give away soft plays," Kohli said.

    Dedicating the win to his new-born son, the player-of-the-match Varun Chakravarthy said: "I'd like to credit this to my new born son, still not able to see him, I'd like to dedicate it to him and my wife."

    Chakravarthy returned with 3/27 that included the wickets Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik.

    "(In the) last match, I went for 49 and this match I did well. That's how crazy life is," he said referring to his figures of 1/49 against Chennai Super Kings.

    "I was more focused on accuracy rather than more variations. I didn't want to add more variations. I have been working a lot and I'd like to credit AC Pratheepan -- he's been working for me and even Abhishek Nayar. I'd like to thank them. I like that challenge (to bowl the difficult overs) and Nitish is giving the ball whenever he wants me to do the job, I am liking it," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed

    Quit International Cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million-pound deal-ayh

    Quit International Cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million-pound deal

    IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals has task cut out against rampaging Chennai Super Kings

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pose for goofy picture with Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Faf du Plessis; couple comes up with 'band name'-ayh

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka pose for goofy picture with Faf du Plessis; couple comes up with 'band name'

    IPL 2023: Shubman Gill return to form proves costly for MI as GT triumphs; netizens entertained-ayh

    IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's return to form proves costly for MI as GT triumphs; netizens entertained

    Recent Stories

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more vma

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more

    Kerala govt moves High Court seeking maximum punishment for convicts in Attappadi Madhu lynching case anr

    Kerala govt moves High Court seeking maximum punishment for convicts in Attappadi Madhu lynching case

    football premier league Ballon d'Or loading Fans laud 'hunting' Haaland after Manchester City thrash EPL title rivals Arsenal snt

    'Ballon d'Or loading': Fans laud 'hunting' Haaland after Man City thrash EPL title rivals Arsenal

    The Kerala Story: Chennai journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film RBA

    The Kerala Story: Journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film

    Setback for Mamata govt as Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence gcw

    Setback for Mamata govt as Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence in West Bengal

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon