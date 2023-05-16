IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings targets major win to keep playoff hopes alive versus Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the former would be eyeing significant success to keep its chances of a p[layoff berth alive.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be eager to register a big win to keep its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive against wooden spooners Delhi Capitals (DC), who will play for pride when the two teams face off at the renovated Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for PBKS, with six losses and as many wins. It is placed in the eighth spot with 12 points and is still in contention to make the qualifiers. However, it needs to improve its net run rate (NRR), which is -0.268. A 31-run win against the Capitals last week boosted its NRR and morale, and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope for an encore and then hope that other results go its way.

Punjab will have to put up a much-improved effort with the bat. Against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh waged a lone battle. Barring Dhawan, who has been their best batter, and to an extent, Prabhsimran Singh, only some PBKS batters have contributed enough to their overall totals. Its bowlers also need to pull up their socks. Boasting a good bowling attack with Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh, PBKS has often failed to defend runs.

On the other hand, DC has had a nightmare of a season and has already been knocked out of playoff contention. The batting unit has been disappointing all season. Delhi's Indian batters, barring Axar Patel, have flattered to deceive, putting up a dismal show. The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to DC's travails this season, forcing the think-tank to pack all its overseas players at the top.

Skipper David Warner, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have given the team some momentum with the willow. But once they are gone, the middle order crumbles. In their previous game against Punjab, the Capitals looked on course for a comfortable win but then lost eight wickets for 67 runs.

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as poorly as the batters. Three of DC's four wins have come from dominant bowling displays. Old warhorse Ishant Sharma has done his job, while the return of Khaleel Ahmed has also helped. Anrich Nortje, who had returned home for personal reasons, is back, but it is to be seen if Delhi will continue with the four overseas batters at the top or bring the South African pacer to tighten their bowling attack. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have bowled economically.

Squads:

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee and Shivam Singh.

DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

Match details

Date and day: May 17, 2023 (Wednesday)

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema