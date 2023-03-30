IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati

IPL 2023 is back to its traditional home-and-away format. Besides the regular ten venues of the ten participating teams, some matches would also be played at neutral venues, with Northeast India's Guwahati set to host two games.

The Northeast is set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time since the marquee tournament started, with former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR's) two 'home' games scheduled in Assam's Guwahati next month. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium has been designated as one of the home' venues for RR, which will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5 and Delhi Capitals(DC) on April 8.

"We were allotted two IPL matches of RR in 2020. But, the matches couldn't happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We are happy two games have been scheduled here this year," ACA secretary Tridib Konwar told PTI. He said preparations are in full swing, and ACA is closely coordinating with the RR team.

"We urge the cricket lovers of Assam and the entire Northeast to come and watch the matches. Rajasthan Royals has already started online ticketing for the games," Konwar said. The Jaipur-based franchise had partnered with the association for a cricket academy, now functional at the ACA Stadium. Devajit Saikia, joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said there are a lot of aspiring cricketers who cannot make it to the national side due to tough competition, and the IPL is an excellent opportunity for them.

All eyes will be on local boy Riyan Parag, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, during the two matches at Guwahati. Budding cricketers Rohit and Kamal, a regular at one of the academies in Guwahati, said they could not contain their excitement to watch their 'Riyan da' (elder brother) in action.

"We are happy that the IPL is finally happening here. It is the biggest tournament for us," Kamal said. "The Rajasthan Royals will be facing tough teams with star players. But, we are confident they will win, and our Riyan da' will perform well," added Rohit.

Roshan Basfor, who plays cricket with Rohit and Kamal, hoped that organising the two IPL matches at Guwahati would make a case for the stadium to host matches of the ICC World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year. "Guwahati has already made it to the probable World Cup venues list. We have seen a good wicket here in previous international matches and hope the stadium will get a chance to host World Cup games," Basfor said.

