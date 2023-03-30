Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati

    IPL 2023 is back to its traditional home-and-away format. Besides the regular ten venues of the ten participating teams, some matches would also be played at neutral venues, with Northeast India's Guwahati set to host two games.

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    The Northeast is set to debut as an Indian Premier League (IPL) host for the first time since the marquee tournament started, with former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR's) two 'home' games scheduled in Assam's Guwahati next month. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium has been designated as one of the home' venues for RR, which will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5 and Delhi Capitals(DC) on April 8.

    "We were allotted two IPL matches of RR in 2020. But, the matches couldn't happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We are happy two games have been scheduled here this year," ACA secretary Tridib Konwar told PTI. He said preparations are in full swing, and ACA is closely coordinating with the RR team.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'It means you are growing as a senior player' - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals' vice-captaincy role

    "We urge the cricket lovers of Assam and the entire Northeast to come and watch the matches. Rajasthan Royals has already started online ticketing for the games," Konwar said. The Jaipur-based franchise had partnered with the association for a cricket academy, now functional at the ACA Stadium. Devajit Saikia, joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said there are a lot of aspiring cricketers who cannot make it to the national side due to tough competition, and the IPL is an excellent opportunity for them.

    All eyes will be on local boy Riyan Parag, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, during the two matches at Guwahati. Budding cricketers Rohit and Kamal, a regular at one of the academies in Guwahati, said they could not contain their excitement to watch their 'Riyan da' (elder brother) in action.

    ALSO SEE: AHEAD OF IPL 2023, RCB STAR KOHLI SHARES HEART-WARMING MESSAGE ON LOVE WITH THROWBACK PHOTO

    "We are happy that the IPL is finally happening here. It is the biggest tournament for us," Kamal said. "The Rajasthan Royals will be facing tough teams with star players. But, we are confident they will win, and our Riyan da' will perform well," added Rohit.

    Roshan Basfor, who plays cricket with Rohit and Kamal, hoped that organising the two IPL matches at Guwahati would make a case for the stadium to host matches of the ICC World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year. "Guwahati has already made it to the probable World Cup venues list. We have seen a good wicket here in previous international matches and hope the stadium will get a chance to host World Cup games," Basfor said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: It means you are growing as a senior player - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals vice-captaincy role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'It means you are growing as a senior player' - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals' vice-captaincy role

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen

    Was a great experience to captain MS Dhoni, but also very daunting - Steven Smith on leading Rising Pune Supergiant RPS in IPL 2017-ayh

    'Was a great experience to captain Dhoni, but also very daunting' - Smith on leading RPS in IPL 2017

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint

    Recent Stories

    NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc courses; check eligibility, other details - adt

    NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc; check eligibility, other details

    Four bankers who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted AJR

    Four bankers who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

    Pepsi new logo trends on social media Here is what netizens said about it gcw

    Pepsi's new logo trends on social media; Here's what netizens said about it

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body AJR

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business RBA

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon