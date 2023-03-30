Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of IPL 2023, RCB star Kohli shares heart-warming message on love with throwback photo

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is preparing for IPL 2023 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. A month back, he was on vacation in Uttarakhand, and here’s how it turned out with his wife, Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Check out the pictures.

    Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

    Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and opener Virat Kohli will be on a mission again in a bid to pursue the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, with the 16th season getting underway from Friday. Ahead of the tournament, over a month ago, he had gone on a vacation in Uttarakhand with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

    On Thursday, Kohli shared a picture of him and Anushka, with Vamika on the back, crossing a bridge over a flowing stream of water. He penned an inspirational caption to the post that read, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨‍👩‍👧”. While fans were in a guess about the location, one user commented that it happens to be behind the black mountains.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Captain Rahul's acid test as LSG aims to do one better

    Image: Anushka Sharma / Instagram

    Anushka had already shared some pictures of this trip over a month ago. She was also seen hiking on the hills, with Vamika on her back, and walking along the flowing water stream.

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    She also captured images of the local beauty while Kohli held his daughter almost upside down as the kid felt the flowing water stream. Anushka captioned the post, “There’s a mountain in the mountains, and there is no one at the top…”

    'WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE TO CAPTAIN DHONI, BUT ALSO VERY DAUNTING' - SMITH ON LEADING RPS IN IPL 2017

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    In another post, Anushka was seen meditating while sitting at a rock adjacent to a lake, bathing in sunshine, as he captioned it by noting, “Can’t you see, it’s all perfect!” - Neem Karoli Baba 🌼”. It was followed by reactions from several fans of hers, including fellow Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty.

