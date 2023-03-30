Ahead of IPL 2023, RCB star Kohli shares heart-warming message on love with throwback photo

Virat Kohli is preparing for IPL 2023 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. A month back, he was on vacation in Uttarakhand, and here’s how it turned out with his wife, Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Check out the pictures.

Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and opener Virat Kohli will be on a mission again in a bid to pursue the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, with the 16th season getting underway from Friday. Ahead of the tournament, over a month ago, he had gone on a vacation in Uttarakhand with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

On Thursday, Kohli shared a picture of him and Anushka, with Vamika on the back, crossing a bridge over a flowing stream of water. He penned an inspirational caption to the post that read, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨‍👩‍👧”. While fans were in a guess about the location, one user commented that it happens to be behind the black mountains.

