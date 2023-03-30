Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'It means you are growing as a senior player' - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals' vice-captaincy role

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will be led by David Warner instead of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from his horrific car accident injuries. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been handed the vice-captaincy role, which he feels rewards his hard work.

    IPL 2023: It means you are growing as a senior player - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals vice-captaincy role-ayh
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    All-rounder Axar Patel is excited about his new role as Delhi Capitals (DC) vice-captain, terming the responsibility entrusted upon him as a reward for all the hard work he has put in for the franchise past few seasons. "If you have gotten this role, you are growing as a senior player. It's like getting rewarded for all you've done for the team," the lanky all-rounder said in a video posted on DC's Twitter handle.

    "I'm excited about this role. Our team is mostly the same. We have had the same players for the last three-four years. We know our players well, which will be an important point," added Axar. Axar will be deputy to veteran explosive Australian opener David Warner, who has been named as DC skipper for this season in place of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a terrible car accident last December.

    ALSO SEE: AHEAD OF IPL 2023, RCB STAR KOHLI SHARES HEART-WARMING MESSAGE ON LOVE WITH THROWBACK PHOTO

    Axar said that he would provide full support to new skipper Warner. "David is a talented player. I will provide him with an atmosphere where he can best use his abilities. It's a different feeling altogether when you join DC Camp. It's been three-four years with the franchise now, and it feels like home," Axar said.

    DC will start its campaign with an away game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday before returning to its home base to play defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. "We are playing here at Kotla after so long. I feel it will be imperative. We will have our fans here, and I'm sure the fans would be excited to cheer for us," Axar concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
