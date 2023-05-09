IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians produced a brilliant show with the bat to chase down 200 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Tuesday, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav, while the win allowed the hosts to leapfrog to the third spot from eighth.

Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 52 handed former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. A fourth-century stand of the season between Faf du Plessis (65 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (68 off 33) took RCB to 199/5 after Mumbai put them in to bat.

Chasing 200, MI maintained its impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015, racing to victory in 16.3 overs. The win lifted MI to the third spot in the points table, as the five-time champion now has 12 points from 11 games. RCB slipped to the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 matches.

Suryakumar struck six sixes and seven fours in his sensational effort while adding 140 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls with Wadhera. Promoted at No. 4, Wadhera, who was dropped on 16 on a tough return chance by Wanindu Hasaranga (2/53), raised his second 50 of the season. The left-handed batter struck four fours and three sixes to make 52 not out off 34 balls.

After its bowlers sparked a comeback of sorts in the first half of the game, MI never looked under any pressure with its reshuffled batting order clicking together, despite Rohit Sharma's ordinary run continuing. The MI's captain Rohit was dismissed for only seven, but a brisk start provided by Ishan Kishan (42) and a sturdy stand for the third wicket shut RCB out of the game.

RCB was cruising towards a big total at one stage when MI fought back to apply brakes, and the visitors' failure to put on even 200 hurt it. Hasaranga struck twice inside the fifth over to halt Mumbai's charge, getting Ishan Kishan caught behind after a rapid 21-ball 42 and Rohit Sharma (7), as MI ended PowerPlay (PP) at 62/2.

Kishan hit four sixes and as many fours, contributing heavily in his 51-run opening stand with Sharma, who was dismissed for a fifth consecutive single-digit score. Suryakumar completed his fourth 50 of the season and third at the Wankhede off only 26 balls. Earlier, RCB were rocked early by Jason Behrendorff (4-0-36-3), who struck twice in the PP, before du Plessis (65 off 41) and Maxwell (68 off 33) teamed up to expose MI's bowling troubles once again while making the most of the perfect batting conditions.

Du Plessis and Maxwell added 120 runs for the fourth wicket off just 62 balls, powering RCB's charge after Mumbai Indians made early inroads with Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6) falling early. Maxwell was in his element as he played some great strokes, hitting four sixes and eight fours to record his fourth half-century this season.

On the other hand, du Plessis, dropped by Nehal Wadhera in the first over when he was yet to open his account, was equally impressive with his strokeplay, attacking fast bowlers and spinners alike to get to his sixth half-century. Du Plessis also extended his lead at the top of the list for the highest run-getters this year, reaching 576 runs in 11 matches at an average of 64.

But to their credit, MI fought back in the second half to dismiss Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror (1) and du Plessis quickly, which halted RCB's charge as it could not go beyond the 200-run mark, which at one stage looked probable. MI's bowlers did well to allow only 68 runs in the last seven overs, putting up a far improved performance with the ball. RCB slipped from 131/2 after 13 overs to 146/5 in the 15th before Dinesh Karthik (30 off 18 balls) did well to banish his ordinary run with the bat.