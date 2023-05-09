IPL 2023: Jofra Archer ruled out again with injury, Mumbai Indians ropes in Chris Jordan as replacement

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians suffered another setback after English pacer Jofra Archer was again ruled out with an injury, while fellow Englishman Chris Jordan has been called in as his replacement.

Image credit: Getty

Struggling with fitness, England pacer Jofra Archer was on Tuesday ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), forcing former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) to name fast bowler Chris Jordan as his replacement for the remainder of the Twenty20 (T20) event. Archer, who was picked by five-time champions MI for ₹8 crore in the auction, has played just five games this season and taken two wickets. He has been out of international cricket for nearly two years due to a back injury and didn't feature in IPL last year.

Archer's recovery and fitness will be monitored by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as he returns home to focus on his rehabilitation. "Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging. Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery," ECB said in a statement.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE