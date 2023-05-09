IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma's batting a mental or technical struggle? Virender Sehwag comments

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma has not had the best season, both as a batter and a captain. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag feels that the Mumbai Indians skipper's struggles might be mental more than technical.

Image credit: PTI

Former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has not made a considerable impact, while its senior leader-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is struggling both as a captain and a batter. As a batter, he is fifth in the MI's list of run-scorers and 43rd overall run-scorers for the season. While he has been slammed for his underperformance and being advised to take a break from the sport, legendary former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag feels that Rohit's batting struggles might not be technical but mental.

Talking to Star Sports, Sehwag told the official IPL broadcaster, Star Sports, "Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But, we will make up for all the previous matches the day he gets going."

