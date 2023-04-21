Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal 'proposes' Jos Buttler; watch what transpired

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler are having a great time with Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, off the field, the former continued with his quirkiness as he tried to propose to the latter in front of his one-year-old daughter. Watch what happened.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a Twenty20 (T20) sensation who is having a great time in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). While he has been impacting with the ball, with the bat, RR's English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler is a force in the format lately.

    While Chahal and Buttler are ruling on the field for RR, they are also entertaining the RR fan base off the field, especially the former, famous for his quirkiness. In the meantime, on Thursday, the franchise shared a video on its social media handle, where the leggie is seen trying to propose to the latter in front of his one-year-old daughter, who was in Buttler's arms.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    As seen in the video, Chahal tries to propose to Buttler before being urged by the latter to say it louder. Then, Chahal is heard saying, "Jos Bhai, you're the love of my life. When I met you last year, My heart began beating fast. And, every night, I see you, I feel you. Will you go on a date with me, please?"

    At this point, Buttler answers, "I will, yes, Yuzi, for sure." The entire room bursts into laughter and applause. Before returning, Chahal greets his daughter with a pat on her cheeks. It happened to be the fourth birthday of his elder daughter Gigi, as there was a small birthday party for her arranged by RR, where Buttler and his family were seen blowing candles and cutting the cake for her.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
