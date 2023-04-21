Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got socially married two months back, having been legally married since 2020. Meanwhile, their wedding trailer is out now, and you must see the surprise ending. Watch it here.

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stakovic wedding trailer out; wait for the surprise ending (WATCH)
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya stunned his fans in 2020 when he got hitched to Serbia-based Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. As it was COVID times back then, with the strict restrictions and lockdown in place, the two legally tied the knot privately at their residence, while the social wedding never took place.

    Three years later, it finally happened. In February, Natandya (common name for Pandya and Natasa) had their social wedding in Udaipur, which happened to be a grand one, involving close friends and family members. The wedding took place in both pas per Christian and Hindu rituals. Also, they had their son Agastya to celebrate their marriage, born just months after their legal wedding in 2020.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, the trailer of their glamorous wedding was out, shared on the official social media handles of the wedding planner and the couple. Also in the trailer was a surprise ending, as besides some of his Team India and cricketing friends was a Bollywood celebrity, which was none other than the famous KGF star Yash, who plays the role of Rocky in the movie series.

    At the same time, fans were delighted to see Yash in the trailer. He graced Natandya's wedding with his presence and danced it out with the current defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper. In the meantime, Pandya is busy leading his side in IPL 2023 for its title defence.

    As for IPL 2023, GT will clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With his brother playing for the latter, Krunal shared a video on his Instagram handle where Pandya is seen bowling at him in a practice game as the former plays proper cricketing strokes. At the same time, the latter also gives him some batting lessons. "See you soon, brother", Krunal captioned.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
