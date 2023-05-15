IPL 2023: CSK icon MS Dhoni given lap of honour at Chepauk; Sunil Gavaskar takes autograph (WATCH)

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings lost its final home contest of the season to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Meanwhile, after the fixture, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was given a lap of honour in what could have been his final tie in Chepauk.

Four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did a special lap of honour for its famed skipper MS Dhoni around the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai to thank the home fans after its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

The supporters were all wild even after the defeat, as Dhoni led the side out after the meeting. In the meantime, legendary former Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar approached the two-time World Cup-winning Indian leader for a signature. While it could be his last Chepaul match and his final IPL season, he held a racquet in hand as he hit some balls into the crowd and some jerseys.

The police officers at the stadium also shook hands with Dhoni and sought autographs. The contest, however, turned out differently than CSK would have anticipated, as it suffered a six-wicket beating. Dhoni expressed that the conditions, including dew, greatly impacted the fixture.

"The dew made a big difference in the second innings. We can't blame any of our bowlers, just that the conditions greatly impacted the game. When we bowled the first ball in the second innings, we knew we needed 180. But there was no way we could have got 180 on that pitch," Dhoni spoke at the post-match presentation.

Shivam Dube also received acclaim from the captain, as Dhoni stated, "Very happy with what Shivam has done, but the important thing is that he is not satisfied and keeps improving."