Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: CSK icon MS Dhoni given lap of honour at Chepauk; Sunil Gavaskar takes autograph (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings lost its final home contest of the season to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Meanwhile, after the fixture, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was given a lap of honour in what could have been his final tie in Chepauk.

    IPL 2023: WATCH MS Dhoni being given lap of honour in Chepauk post-KKR thrashing after CSK final home game of the season-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 15, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did a special lap of honour for its famed skipper MS Dhoni around the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai to thank the home fans after its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

    The supporters were all wild even after the defeat, as Dhoni led the side out after the meeting. In the meantime, legendary former Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar approached the two-time World Cup-winning Indian leader for a signature. While it could be his last Chepaul match and his final IPL season, he held a racquet in hand as he hit some balls into the crowd and some jerseys.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    The police officers at the stadium also shook hands with Dhoni and sought autographs. The contest, however, turned out differently than CSK would have anticipated, as it suffered a six-wicket beating. Dhoni expressed that the conditions, including dew, greatly impacted the fixture.

    "The dew made a big difference in the second innings. We can't blame any of our bowlers, just that the conditions greatly impacted the game. When we bowled the first ball in the second innings, we knew we needed 180. But there was no way we could have got 180 on that pitch," Dhoni spoke at the post-match presentation.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Smart bowling, Rana-Rinku show keeps KKR's faint playoff hopes alive with conquest over CSK

    Shivam Dube also received acclaim from the captain, as Dhoni stated, "Very happy with what Shivam has done, but the important thing is that he is not satisfied and keeps improving."

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Smart bowling, Nitish Rana-Rinku Singh show keeps KKR faint playoff hopes alive with win over CSK-ayh

    IPL 2023: Smart bowling, Rana-Rinku show keeps KKR's faint playoff hopes alive with conquest over CSK

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH preview: Gujarat Titans versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat looks to assure playoff berth against Hyderabad after rare blip

    Mothers Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here is how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it-ayh

    Mothers' Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here's how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Prabhsimran Singh century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled-ayh

    IPL 2023: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Rishi Sunak in surprise UK visit AJR

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Rishi Sunak in surprise UK visit

    In a first Taliban appoints envoy Qadir Shah to head Afghanistan embassy in India gcw

    In a first, Taliban appoints envoy Qadir Shah to head Afghanistan embassy in India

    Tihar Jail SP gets notice for transferring 2 inmates to AAP leader Satyendar Jain's cell; check details AJR

    Tihar Jail SP gets notice for transferring 2 inmates to AAP leader Satyendar Jain's cell; check details

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying DeepikaPadukones airport look, fans say, Is she trying to copy DPs style! ADC

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying Deepika Padukone's airport look, fans say, 'Is she trying to copy DP’s style'!

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon