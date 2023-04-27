Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play

    Halfway into IPL 2023, both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the play-offs.

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance when they take on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid table clash in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on Friday.

    Also read: Huge blow to SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

    Halfway into the competition, both teams have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the IPL play-offs.

    Though Lucknow pitch has not been ideal for batting, skipper K L Rahul's strike rate became the talking point again as his team failed on Saturday to chase down 136 against Gujarat Titans from a commanding position.

    Rahul has a strike rate of 113.91 so far in the competition and can surely do better on that front.

    Though 200 has not yet been scored at the PCA Stadium in the season so far, the pitch in Mohali should be friendlier for the batter compared to the 22 yards in Lucknow.

    The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the LSG attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return.

    Wood still remains the leading wicket taker for them despite missing three games.

    Punjab Kings, on the other hand, would look to return to winning ways at home after a couple of losses. Full time captain Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury but could return for the LSG fixture.

    "He is recovering well and could be in action tomorrow," said a team source.

    Punjab Kings, who have been guilty of throwing it away in the past, are making a conscious effort to raise their game as the tournament progresses.

    The top-order comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short need to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two games.

    Stand in captain Sam Curran showed against Mumbai Indians why Punjab paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds key for the team.

    Also read: IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss

    Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with new and old ball while the team will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far.

    A lot more is expected from leggie Rahul Chahar in the middle overs as he has managed to take only two wickets in seven games.

    The Teams (From):

    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.

    Match starts 7.30 pm IST

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI central contracts: Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues promoted; full list here snt

    BCCI central contracts: Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues promoted; full list here

    Huge blow to SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury snt

    Huge blow to SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss snt

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jason Roy prevails over Virat Kohli as KKR makes it double over RCB; netizens amazed

    Quit International Cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million-pound deal-ayh

    Quit International Cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million-pound deal

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video Actress Khesari SEXY dance moves on Lalten Jalake La Maza is making fans go crazy-WATCH

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video: Actress’ SEXY dance moves on ‘Lalten Jalake La Maza' is making fans go crazy

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays flawless moves in sexy black and white printed bra vma

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays flawless moves in sexy black and white printed bra

    7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV India launch in late 2023 gcw

    7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

    Amid ban, Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam approach AMMA; Here's why anr

    Amid ban, Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam approach AMMA; Here's why

    Reading Beteween Lines: Why China is now blowing peace pipe in Sudan

    Reading Beteween Lines: Why China is now blowing peace pipe in Sudan

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon