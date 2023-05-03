IPL 2023: Why does Hardik Pandya blame himself for GT's upset to DC?

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans astonishingly fell short to Delhi Capitals by five runs at home on Tuesday. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has blamed himself for the bitter loss, and here's why.

On Tuesday, a disappointed defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya took the blame for not finishing the game, saying early wickets put them under pressure and he couldn't find any rhythm. Chasing a modest 131 to win, set up by a superb four-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami, GT was reduced to 32/4 at one stage, but Pandya scored 53-ball 59 not out to keep them in the hunt.

Rahul Tewatia then smashed a seven-ball 20, which included three successive sixes but with 12 needed in the last over, Ishant Sharma (2/23) held his nerves to keep the defending champions at 125/6. "We would have taken 129 on any given day. Those last couple of wickets and, in the end, Rahul got us back in the game. I tried my best but could not capitalise. It boils down to how I could not finish the game," Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

"We hoped to get a couple of big overs in the middle but could not get the rhythm. It was new for Abhinav [Manohar] as well. It's just that this game, I think we lost because I could not get my rhythm, and we kept losing wickets at the start, which put us under pressure. We like to take it deep and get a couple of big overs, which we could not get," added Pandya.

Delhi quicks were on the money, making an early breakthrough, as Gujarat lost three wickets inside the PowerPlay (PP). "Full marks to their bowlers and full ownership for my side where I could not finish the game. I should've. The wicket was good enough. It was more about the wicket pressure," Pandya said.

"I don't think the wicket played many roles. It was a tad slower than what we are used to here. But, they bowled well. We lost a couple of early wickets and had to take some time. We needed help to get the rhythm in the middle. The intent had to be there...if you keep losing wickets, it's also difficult to keep the intent," he continued.

Shami (4/11 in four overs) was lethal with the new ball as he knocked the wind out of the Capitals' top order. "I feel sorry for him. If you bowl like that, then you get the team on 129. Batters disappointed. The ball didn't do a lot. It's just that Mohammed Shami's skill set, which he has, and he made the ball talk," he reckoned.

"Otherwise, the wicket did not have much assistance for fast bowlers. But the way he bowled four on the trot and got us in the game, total credit. As I said, batters, particularly myself, did not finish, and we disappointed him," concluded Pandya.

I don't know what's happening with our batting: Warner

With this win, DC reignited its playoff hopes. Skipper David Warner credited the bowlers for their third victory but lost words to explain their struggles with the bat. "Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled, but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score," he said.

"We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps. Always I'm not too fond of it when there's a run-out. I am trying to figure out what's happening with our batting. We tried playing positively today with the bat, didn't come off. We then wanted to come out and swing the ball and get early wickets," he declared.

The Delhi quicks Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma shared five wickets. "Khaleel did well after returning from injury, and Ishant is forever getting younger. Anrich is our most consistent death bowler, but he couldn't get it right today. But Ishant was clear about what he wanted to execute for us," he concluded.