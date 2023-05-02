IPL 2023: Aman Hakim Khan pips Hardik Pandya as DC stuns GT in low-scoring thriller

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals gave a spirited performance to trounce Gujarat Titans by five runs in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Aman Hakim Khan's 51 trumped Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 59 as both teams continue to prevail in the playoff race.

It was a spirited performance presented by Delhi Capitals (DC) against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, succeeding by five runs in a low-scoring thriller, where Aman Hakim Khan's 51 played the decisive role over Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 59. In contrast, both teams remain well in contention for the playoffs.

After winning the coin toss, DC opted to bat, as it began on a horrific note, losing half of its side for just 23 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, Axar Patel (27) and Aman Hakim Khan (51) decided to fight back and contributed to a 50-run partnership before the former was dismissed by pacer Mohit Sharma in the 14th.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

However, Hakim Khan was determined and, along with Ripal Patel (23), added 53 more for the seventh wicket, besides bringing up his maiden IPL 50 before falling to leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the 19th at 126. It was also the first instance of a couple of 50-plus stands after a side lost five early wickets.

Eventually, Delhi could manage 130/8, while senior seamer Mohammed Shami ruled it with a four-for and also dominated with his economy. He also became the bowler with the best figures in an IPL game for the Titans. Before the GT chase, pacer Khaleel Ahmed came for Priyam Garg as the Impact Player, whereas Mohit was replaced by opener Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI - Punjab Kings to test Mumbai Indians' class in crunch tie

Gujarat did not have the best of starts, losing three for 26 by the fifth over of the PP and was down to 32/4 by the seventh. However, skipper Hardik Pandya (59*) and Abhinav Manohar (26) decided not to go down without a fight and added 62 for the fifth wicket before the latter perished to Ahmed in the 18th.

The Delhi bowlers had done a fine job now to allow the Titans batters to free their arms and keep up with the required rate. In the 19th, three consecutive sixes from Rahul Tewatia (20) raised the hopes of the hosts' fans, as the equation was down to 12 from the final six deliveries.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK - KL Rahul's injury big concern for Lucknow as it gets ready for Chennai challenge

However, Tewatia was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma in the final over at 122/6, as the visitors managed to get the target defended and walked away with a victory by five runs, with Ahmed and Ishant bagging a couple each. In contrast, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav nailed it with his economy.