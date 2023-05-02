Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Aman Hakim Khan pips Hardik Pandya as DC stuns GT in low-scoring thriller

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals gave a spirited performance to trounce Gujarat Titans by five runs in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Aman Hakim Khan's 51 trumped Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 59 as both teams continue to prevail in the playoff race.

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Aman Hakim Khan pips Hardik Pandya as DC stuns GT in low-scoring thriller-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 2, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

    It was a spirited performance presented by Delhi Capitals (DC) against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, succeeding by five runs in a low-scoring thriller, where Aman Hakim Khan's 51 played the decisive role over Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 59. In contrast, both teams remain well in contention for the playoffs.

    After winning the coin toss, DC opted to bat, as it began on a horrific note, losing half of its side for just 23 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, Axar Patel (27) and Aman Hakim Khan (51) decided to fight back and contributed to a 50-run partnership before the former was dismissed by pacer Mohit Sharma in the 14th.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    However, Hakim Khan was determined and, along with Ripal Patel (23), added 53 more for the seventh wicket, besides bringing up his maiden IPL 50 before falling to leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the 19th at 126. It was also the first instance of a couple of 50-plus stands after a side lost five early wickets.

    Eventually, Delhi could manage 130/8, while senior seamer Mohammed Shami ruled it with a four-for and also dominated with his economy. He also became the bowler with the best figures in an IPL game for the Titans. Before the GT chase, pacer Khaleel Ahmed came for Priyam Garg as the Impact Player, whereas Mohit was replaced by opener Shubman Gill.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI - Punjab Kings to test Mumbai Indians' class in crunch tie

    Gujarat did not have the best of starts, losing three for 26 by the fifth over of the PP and was down to 32/4 by the seventh. However, skipper Hardik Pandya (59*) and Abhinav Manohar (26) decided not to go down without a fight and added 62 for the fifth wicket before the latter perished to Ahmed in the 18th.

    The Delhi bowlers had done a fine job now to allow the Titans batters to free their arms and keep up with the required rate. In the 19th, three consecutive sixes from Rahul Tewatia (20) raised the hopes of the hosts' fans, as the equation was down to 12 from the final six deliveries.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK - KL Rahul's injury big concern for Lucknow as it gets ready for Chennai challenge

    However, Tewatia was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma in the final over at 122/6, as the visitors managed to get the target defended and walked away with a victory by five runs, with Ahmed and Ishant bagging a couple each. In contrast, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav nailed it with his economy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI preview: Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live stareaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings to test Mumbai Indians' class in crunch tie

    IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK preview: KL Rahul injury Lucknow Super Giants versus Chennai Super Kings, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: KL Rahul's injury big concern for Lucknow as it gets ready for Chennai challenge

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: 'Not a fact, not the truth' - Virat Kohli bold response after verbal scuffle with Gautam Gambhir-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Not a fact, not the truth' - Virat Kohli's bold response after verbal scuffle with Gautam Gambhir

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bamngalore, LSG vs RCB: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare against Australia-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Follow these Dos and Don'ts if you want to put on makeup with no mess in this summer ADC

    Follow these Dos and Don'ts if you want to put on makeup with no mess in this summer

    From Janhvi Kapoor to Palak Tiwari, 5 actresses who slayed their swimsuit looks

    From Janhvi Kapoor to Palak Tiwari, 5 actresses who slayed their swimsuit looks

    Here are 12 summer essentials to carry in your handbag ADC

    Here are 12 summer essentials to carry in your handbag

    From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars arb

    From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars

    From Alia-Ranbir to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, couples who moved out of parents' homes after marriage ADC

    From Alia-Ranbir to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, couples who moved out of parents' homes after marriage

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon