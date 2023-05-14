IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat looks to assure playoff berth against Hyderabad after rare blip

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans plays host to SunRusers Hyderabad on Monday. Following a rare underperformance in the last game against Mumbai Indians, the hosts would aim for triumph against the visitors to ensure a playoff berth.

Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday after a rare "flat" performance.

Another win should be enough for defending champion GT to seal a playoff berth, while SRH, who have only four wins from 11 games, are all but out of the reckoning. Barring Rashid Khan, who starred with both ball and bat against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), the bowlers had a forgettable outing, and no one had answers to the unique hitting ability of Suryakumar Yadav.

Gujarat remains the table leader and tends to learn from its mistakes quickly. "As a group, we weren't there. In bowling also, we were very flat. Didn't have clear plans or didn't execute," skipper Hardik Pandya had said after their fourth loss in 12 games. With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going, and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.

The skilful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai, but the move did not playoff. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs, with Nicholas Pooran playing a game-changing innings.

The top-order failure and the star bowlers not performing as expected have let the Sunrisers down this season. Anmolpreet Singh has replaced Mayank Agarwal at the top but is yet to make an impact. Rahul Tripathi has yet to set the stage on fire, totalling 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14.

The skipper, Aiden Markram, has yet to lead from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37. The handling of pacer Umran Malik, who last played on April 29, has also been questioned. The positive has been the performance of Abdul Samad, who is finally living up to his potential after years of promise.

Squads:

SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Match details

Date and day: May 15, 2023 (Monday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema