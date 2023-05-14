Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat looks to assure playoff berth against Hyderabad after rare blip

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans plays host to SunRusers Hyderabad on Monday. Following a rare underperformance in the last game against Mumbai Indians, the hosts would aim for triumph against the visitors to ensure a playoff berth.

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH preview: Gujarat Titans versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 14, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday after a rare "flat" performance.

    Another win should be enough for defending champion GT to seal a playoff berth, while SRH, who have only four wins from 11 games, are all but out of the reckoning. Barring Rashid Khan, who starred with both ball and bat against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), the bowlers had a forgettable outing, and no one had answers to the unique hitting ability of Suryakumar Yadav.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Gujarat remains the table leader and tends to learn from its mistakes quickly. "As a group, we weren't there. In bowling also, we were very flat. Didn't have clear plans or didn't execute," skipper Hardik Pandya had said after their fourth loss in 12 games. With the bat, the prolific top-order could not get going, and despite a blinder from Rashid Khan at number 8, the Titans fell short. The star spinner was back at his best with the bowl to end up with his best figures of the season.

    The skilful Mohammed Shami had a rare off day and would be expected to conjure up magic with the new ball. Mohit Sharma, who was used in the middle and death overs earlier in the season, bowled with the new ball against Mumbai, but the move did not playoff. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs, with Nicholas Pooran playing a game-changing innings.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    The top-order failure and the star bowlers not performing as expected have let the Sunrisers down this season. Anmolpreet Singh has replaced Mayank Agarwal at the top but is yet to make an impact. Rahul Tripathi has yet to set the stage on fire, totalling 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14.

    The skipper, Aiden Markram, has yet to lead from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37. The handling of pacer Umran Malik, who last played on April 29, has also been questioned. The positive has been the performance of Abdul Samad, who is finally living up to his potential after years of promise.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad's knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets

    Squads:
    SRH:     Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.
    GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 15, 2023 (Monday)
    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mothers Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here is how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it-ayh

    Mothers' Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here's how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Prabhsimran Singh century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled-ayh

    IPL 2023: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad's knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets

    IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR preview: Chennai super kings versus Kolkata knight riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Chennai eyes two points to improve playoff chances; Kolkata in must-win situation

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf Du Plessis, Rajasthan royals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as Rajasthan takes on Bangalore

    Recent Stories

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: IOA decision to take charge of WFI first step in our fight for justice - Grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: IOA's decision to take charge of WFI first step in our fight for justice - Grapplers

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani ADC

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah AJR

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

    Know how to cook Rice: Here are 7 steps to follow RBA

    Know how to cook Rice: Here are 7 steps to follow

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June ADC

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon