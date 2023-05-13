Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings came up with a classy 31-run triumph over Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday, thanks to an incredible century from Prabhsimran Singh, while his knock enthraled social media and the hosts were knocked out of the playoffs race.

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Prabhsimran Singh century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled-ayh
    It was an exemplary performance from Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 59 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Thanks to opener Prabhsimran Singh's ton, the visitors rode to a tremendous 31-run conquest, leaving social media enthraled. While PBKS remains in the playoffs race, it is the end of the road for DC.

    After winning the coin toss, DC invited PBKS to bat, as the latter was off to a horrendous start, losing three for 45 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, opener Prabhsimran Singh (103) and Sam Curran (20) engaged in a terrific 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket, while the former engaged in most of the hitting.

    In the 15th, Curran fell to leg-spinner Praveen Dubey. Thereon, Punjab did not get any strong stands going. Nevertheless, Prabhsimran cut his maiden IPL hundred before becoming the sixth wicket to perish in the 19th at 154, while the side finished on a par total of 167/7. For DC, pacer Ishant Sharma grabbed a couple, while Mukesh was heavily economical.

    Before the Delhi chase, pacer Nathan Ellis replaced Prabhsimran as the Impact Player (IP). Openers David Warner (54) and Philip Salt (21) put on a brilliant 69 before the latter was sent packing by spinner Harpreet Brar, who cleaned him up in the seventh. Thereon, the floodgates wholly opened for the team.

    Although Warner struck his 60th IPL half-century, he became the fourth batter to depart in the ninth after being trapped leg-before to Brar. While the Capitals were quickly down to 88/6 by the 11th, Aman Hakim Khan (16) and Praveen Dubey (16) put on 30 for the seventh wicket before Ellis got rid of the former in the 16th. Eventually, DC could manage just 136/8, falling short by 32 runs. For PBKS, Brar nailed it with a four-for, whereas off-spinner Sikandar Raza's economy was highly effective.

