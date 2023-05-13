Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad's knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets

    IPL 2023: On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants bested SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Hyderabad. While Prerak Mankad's played the deciding role in the win, it was overshadowed by crowd trouble.

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 13, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    It was a decent meeting between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Thanks to Prerak Mankad's exquisite knock, the visitors emerged victorious. However, it was overshadowed by crowd unrest.

    After winning the coin toss, SRH opted to bat, as it started on a jittery note, losing a couple of wickets for 56 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Struggling to get a good partnership going, it was down to 115/5 by the 13th. Then, Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Abdul Samad (37*) put on 58 for the sixth wicket to steer the side towards a par total.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    In the 19th, the South African was dismissed by pacer Avesh Khan, while Hyderabad finished at 182/6. Also, there was mild crowd trouble near the LSG dugout during the 19th over, as apparently, someone threw something towards the visiting dugout, with some suggesting they were nuts and bolts, leading to the hosts' loss in momentum.

    For LSG, skipper-cum-spinner Krunal Pandya seized a couple, whereas he was also quite economical. Before its chase, the Sunrisers brought Vivrant Sharma for Anmolpreet Singh as the Impact Player (IP). It did not start on the happiest of notes, losing Kyle Mayers (2) in the fourth over of the PP to off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR - Chennai eyes two points to improve playoff chances; Kolkata in must-win situation

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    But, it was followed by a constructive 42-run stand for the second wicket between opener Quinton de Kock (29) and Prerak Mankad (64*) before the former departed to leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the ninth. Nevertheless, Mankad and Marcus Stoinis (40) added 73 for the third wicket, keeping LSG within the chase.

    However, with the required rate spiking, it was becoming somewhat tricky for the hosts. In the 16th, at 127, Stoinis was dismissed by spinner Abhishek Sharma. Nevertheless, Mankad struck his maiden IPL 50 and joined forces with Nicholas Pooran (44*), with the latter's quickfire knock taking Lucknow home by seven wickets. For SRH, among the three wicket-takers, Phillips was quite economical. While the Super Giants stay in the playoff race, the Sunrisers have been virtually knocked out.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR preview: Chennai super kings versus Kolkata knight riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Chennai eyes two points to improve playoff chances; Kolkata in must-win situation

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf Du Plessis, Rajasthan royals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as Rajasthan takes on Bangalore

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Jos Buttler, wife Dhanashree Verma (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Buttler, wife Dhanashree (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Is Suryakumar Yadav confidence playing a role for other MI players too versus GT? Rohit Sharma remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Suryakumar Yadav's confidence playing a role for other MI players too? Rohit Sharma remarks

    Asia Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for ICC World Cup? PCB boss Najam Sethi gives ultimate response-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for ICC World Cup? PCB boss Najam Sethi gives ultimate response

    Recent Stories

    Happy Mothers Day 2023 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes images to share with your mum gcw

    Mother's Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, images to share with your mum

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Amid poll defeat, BJP retains its stronghold in coastal districts AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Amid poll defeat, BJP retains its stronghold in coastal districts

    Biggest Methamphetamine haul ever; 2500 kg drugs worth Rs 15000 crore seized from 'Mother Ship' off Indian coast

    Biggest Methamphetamine haul ever; 2500 kg drugs worth Rs 15000 cr seized from 'Mother Ship' in Indian waters

    Priyanka Chopra shares exclusive photo from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement - SEE PIC vma

    Priyanka Chopra shares exclusive photo from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement - SEE PIC

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: Voters choose Congress, BJP suffers heavy defeat

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: Voters choose Congress, BJP suffers heavy defeat

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon