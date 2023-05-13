IPL 2023: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad's knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets

IPL 2023: On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants bested SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Hyderabad. While Prerak Mankad's played the deciding role in the win, it was overshadowed by crowd trouble.

It was a decent meeting between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Thanks to Prerak Mankad's exquisite knock, the visitors emerged victorious. However, it was overshadowed by crowd unrest.

After winning the coin toss, SRH opted to bat, as it started on a jittery note, losing a couple of wickets for 56 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Struggling to get a good partnership going, it was down to 115/5 by the 13th. Then, Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Abdul Samad (37*) put on 58 for the sixth wicket to steer the side towards a par total.

In the 19th, the South African was dismissed by pacer Avesh Khan, while Hyderabad finished at 182/6. Also, there was mild crowd trouble near the LSG dugout during the 19th over, as apparently, someone threw something towards the visiting dugout, with some suggesting they were nuts and bolts, leading to the hosts' loss in momentum.

For LSG, skipper-cum-spinner Krunal Pandya seized a couple, whereas he was also quite economical. Before its chase, the Sunrisers brought Vivrant Sharma for Anmolpreet Singh as the Impact Player (IP). It did not start on the happiest of notes, losing Kyle Mayers (2) in the fourth over of the PP to off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

But, it was followed by a constructive 42-run stand for the second wicket between opener Quinton de Kock (29) and Prerak Mankad (64*) before the former departed to leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the ninth. Nevertheless, Mankad and Marcus Stoinis (40) added 73 for the third wicket, keeping LSG within the chase.

However, with the required rate spiking, it was becoming somewhat tricky for the hosts. In the 16th, at 127, Stoinis was dismissed by spinner Abhishek Sharma. Nevertheless, Mankad struck his maiden IPL 50 and joined forces with Nicholas Pooran (44*), with the latter's quickfire knock taking Lucknow home by seven wickets. For SRH, among the three wicket-takers, Phillips was quite economical. While the Super Giants stay in the playoff race, the Sunrisers have been virtually knocked out.