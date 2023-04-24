Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans is set to host Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the visitors have some bowling issues, aiming to sort them out in this encounter.

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to address its poor death over bowling when it takes on a resurgent defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

    After a familiar poor start, MI enjoyed a hat-trick of wins, but their impressive run was cut short by PBKS with a 13-run win on Saturday. Mumbai was let down by its death over bowling as it conceded 96 runs in the final five overs to allow PBKS to post 214/8, and it will have to sort out its bowling ahead of the GT clash.

    The pace quartet of Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer were put under the pump as they all conceded more than 40 runs in their quota of overs. However, the experienced Piyush Chawla and his spin-bowling colleague Hrithik Shokeen have been on the money as they restricted the flow of runs, with the former snapping two wickets.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    MI's batting unit has looked formidable, with the top and middle order being among the runs. While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given an excellent start to the team on most occasions, Suryakumar Yadav's return to form is a big positive for MI, who have been served well by the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.

    Green and Suryakumar had almost won MI the match against PBKS with a 36-ball 75-run stand before being done in by Arshdeep Singh's magical overs at the death. Things will be more challenging for the MI batters as the Titans possess a strong bowling attack. Criticised for not being able to defend totals this season, GT showed how to do it with a master class at the death overs to strangle Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG's) chase in its previous match.

    The star of GT bowling was comeback man Mohit Sharma, who walked away with the player of the match award after using his variations to telling effect against the Lucknow side. GT was in a dire situation with LSG cruising at 105/1 in 14 overs while chasing 136, but the bowlers, led by Mohit, denied them as he defended 12 runs in the final over.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Ajinkya Rahane reveals how CSK and MS Dhoni's leadership has allowed him to express himself

    While Mohit has been a revelation, veteran Mohammed Shami, too, has been among the wickets. However, skipper Hardik Pandya has yet to fire with the ball, having picked up only one wicket so far. Gujarat's spin department looks potent, led by Rashid Khan, with fellow Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and Jayant Thakur delivering under pressure against LSG.

    If Jayant conceded just seven in his last two overs, Noor took two wickets for just five runs in his final two overs to set up the win for GT the other day. GT batters have chased down totals, but they have sometimes been guilty of being unable to push the score in middle overs.

    While Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have scored runs at the top and Hardik top-scored in their last match, GT were about 10-15 runs short against LSG, mainly due to their slow batting in middle overs, something the team will need to address. Also, GT might need to give their top overseas batter David Miller more time in the middle by promoting him up the order.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - KOHLI BLOWS KISS TO ANUSHKA POST-RCB VICTORY OVER RR; HURTS HIMSELF IN A DANCE-OUT LATER

    Squads:
    GT:     Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav and Yash Dayal.
    MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 24, 2023 (Monday)
    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Virender Sehwag 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Sehwag's 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) gate named after Master Blaster

    IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Heres how Eden Gardens became MS Dhoni Yellow Fortress for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Here's how Kolkata's Eden Gardens became MS Dhoni's Yellow Fortress

    Recent Stories

    Sudan crisis India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded gcw

    Sudan crisis: India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded

    No liquor at TN wedding halls Minister clears air on special license to serve alcohol AJR

    'No liquor at TN wedding halls': Minister clears air on 'special license' to serve alcohol

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Sanchita Banerjee Nirahua song Chumma Chapkauwa is too HOT to handle RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Sanchita Banerjee, Nirahua's song ‘Chumma Chapkauwa’ is too HOT to handle-WATCH

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    No curfew no danga UP main sab changa UP CM Yogi Adityanath video goes viral gcw

    'No curfew, no danga, UP main sab changa': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon