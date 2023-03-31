IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

IPL 2023 starts on Friday, as Gujarat Titans get its title defence underway against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. As Hardik Pandya-MS Dhoni's rivalry will entice fans, both teams remain undecided on their Impact Players.

Hardik Pandya's youthful leadership template will meet its match in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's time-tested improvisations as defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) clash with eternal title contenders, the four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

2022 was Pandya's first year as an IPL captain, and despite his flamboyance on and off the field, he did invoke a certain sense of calm in the Titans' campaign that had an identical start-to-finish tempo unmatched by any other team. With Shubman Gill in the form of his life, Rashid Khan not losing one bit of his consistency, and Pandya himself having his worth weight in gold, Gujarat is once again the team to beat.

David Miller's absence from the opener due to national duty will reduce some middle-order muscle. Still, Rahul Tewatia, who has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, could compensate for the temporary miss. Kane Williamson might not be the most sought-after in this format, but he could still be the man to watch out for in low-scoring games on complex surfaces.

Pandya has never shied away from admitting that he has learnt the ropes of leadership from Dhoni, who has always been his 'Mentor'. But at 42, playing from IPL to IPL, Dhoni knows the template of IPL success only too well. There have been blips here and there, like last time when they failed to qualify for the playoffs, but even with shut eyes, one can vouch that there was no fault in planning, but the execution wasn't on expected lines.

On Friday, as the 16th edition starts, it will be very different from earlier ones as 12 players per side will take part in the pitched battle at the Motera Stadium with the 'Impact Player' rule coming into play for the first time. Dhoni, who manoeuvres his resources, having put a lot of thought into his actions, might make himself the 'Impact Player' during chases.

That, for sure, won't happen in the first few games as both teams try to make optimal use of the rule. For CSK, the presence of Ben Stokes is sure to make the opposition wary, but to GT's delight, the England Test captain perhaps won't bowl, at least in the initial phase of the tournament.

That makes him an ideal candidate as an 'Impact Player' depending on whether the team bats first or second, and accordingly, Dhoni can think of playing three foreigners instead of four. At this point, Devon Conway, Stokes and Moeen Ali look like the non-negotiable three starters in the playing eleven.

A lot will depend on how well Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, and Dhoni himself perform with willow as the Indian pace bowling unit of Deepak Chahar and Simarjeet Singh will have their task cut out. How well Dhoni can use either spinner Mahesh Theeksana or slinger Matheesa Pathirana will also go a long way in establishing a selection pattern.

As far as GT is concerned, one strategic decision has been baffling: the release of tearaway quick Lockie Ferguson and bringing in Shivam Mavi. However, Alazarri Joseph's presence is reassuring in this format. Save Mohammed Shami, the skipper, is the only other pacer of reputation. Yash Dayal had an excellent first season but hasn't been in great form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with only two wickets from six games but to be fair. He was coming back from injury. Pradeep Sangwan and Mohit Sharma are both experienced campaigners but are now well past their prime.

The other cause of worry for GT will be the keeper's slot. While Wriddhiman Saha was decent as an opener last year, they have a better Twenty20 (T20) batter in KS Bharat this time round, who incidentally bats in the top order in the shortest format.

Squads

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mathew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller (not available in first two games), Josh Little (first match not available), Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmed and Alzarri Joseph.

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed and Tushar Deshpande.

Match details

Date and day: March 31, 2023 (Friday)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

