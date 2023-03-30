Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage; Glenn Maxwell doubtful for RCB opener

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    IPL 2023 starts on Friday. While Josh Hazlewood would be missing out initially for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Glenn Maxwell remains doubtful for the opening tie.

    Image credit: Getty

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood will have a delayed start to his 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, which gets underway in Ahmedabad on Friday. However, as per cricket.com.au, Hazlewood remains confident of being fit and playing his role during the later stages of the competition. The 32-year-old is on his road to recovery from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in India, which the hosts won 2-1. The report added that Hazlewood would consult Cricket Australia's (CA's) medical staff before taking the call on his IPL 2023 participation.

    Image credit: PTI

    In another significant development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had to skip the final two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia versus India earlier this month, is also questionable for RCB's opener versus record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday in Bengaluru, as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - NORTHEAST GEARS UP WITH 2 MATCHES SET TO BE PLAYED IN GUWAHATI

    Image credit: PTI

    Australian national selector George Bailey sounded that Maxwell, who suffered a broken leg in an unfortunate accident last November, discovered his ODI return "more demanding than he had expected".

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati-ayh

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati

    IPL 2023: It means you are growing as a senior player - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals vice-captaincy role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'It means you are growing as a senior player' - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals' vice-captaincy role

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen

    Was a great experience to captain MS Dhoni, but also very daunting - Steven Smith on leading Rising Pune Supergiant RPS in IPL 2017-ayh

    'Was a great experience to captain Dhoni, but also very daunting' - Smith on leading RPS in IPL 2017

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi use action button check out all details here gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi-use action button?

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download - adt

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download

    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY Photos: Actress went braless in an unbuttoned shirt; see her sizzling pictures vma

    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY Photos: Actress went braless in an unbuttoned shirt; see her sizzling pictures

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati-ayh

    IPL 2023: Northeast gears up with 2 matches set to be played in Guwahati

    NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc courses; check eligibility, other details - adt

    NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc; check eligibility, other details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon