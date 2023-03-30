IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage; Glenn Maxwell doubtful for RCB opener

IPL 2023 starts on Friday. While Josh Hazlewood would be missing out initially for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Glenn Maxwell remains doubtful for the opening tie.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood will have a delayed start to his 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, which gets underway in Ahmedabad on Friday. However, as per cricket.com.au, Hazlewood remains confident of being fit and playing his role during the later stages of the competition. The 32-year-old is on his road to recovery from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in India, which the hosts won 2-1. The report added that Hazlewood would consult Cricket Australia's (CA's) medical staff before taking the call on his IPL 2023 participation.

In another significant development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had to skip the final two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia versus India earlier this month, is also questionable for RCB's opener versus record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday in Bengaluru, as he continues to recover from a leg injury. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - NORTHEAST GEARS UP WITH 2 MATCHES SET TO BE PLAYED IN GUWAHATI

