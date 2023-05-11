IPL 2023: Days after spat with Gambhir, Virat Kohli attempts to make peace with video on 'grudges' - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli appears to have attempted to mend fences with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and their Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, with a video on 'negativity in life' and 'grudges' in his Instagram story.

Known for his aggressive demeanour on the pitch, Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli recently shared a video of American actor and comedian Kevin Hart on his Instagram story. Hart is shown in the video talking about holding grudges, being angry, and being negative in life.

During an IPL 2023 game in Lucknow, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir got into an altercation with Kohli. The match referee subsequently penalised the group, with Naveen receiving a 50 per cent fine, while Kohli and Gambhir each received 100 per cent of their match costs.

Also read: IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines

After receiving criticism and scrutiny for his aggressive actions against LSG on the pitch, the cricketer seems to be attempting to get over the incident. On Wednesday, he shared Hart's advice to let go of unfavourable feelings and concentrate on moving forward in life on Instagram.

“No matter how much emotions and feeling that you have, or how much hurt you have, the life has to go on. Life doesn’t stop for anybody. So if you don’t process that, and understand you’re stuck in whatever time period it is, you are hurt forever. Grudges, anger, negativity… I don’t have time for it. Because I’m living so many positive things. I can’t stand in the past, and bathe in what was wrong,” Hart said in the video.

During the game's second innings, RCB captain Virat Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq got into a physical fight on the pitch. After RCB won the available points, the Afghanistan pacer got into another angry discussion during the handshake that followed the game.

In addition, Kohli and Kyle Mayers were spotted speaking before LSG coach Gautam Gambhir led the West Indies all-rounder away. However, the situation deteriorated when Gambhir and Kohli faced off, and a fight ensued.

RCB is now having a difficult time in the IPL 2023 due to their consecutive losses to the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. With only five victories in 11 games, the squad is now ranked seventh on the points table. The recent losses have significantly decreased their prospects of making the playoff round given their poor net run rate (-0.345).

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - After verbal duel with Gambhir, Kohli and Anushka spotted at a temple in Delhi