Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines

    IPL 2023 is still buzzing with what transpired between RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG's Gautam Gambhir on Monday, as the two were involved in a verbal spat, leading to them being fined. However, Sunil Gavaskar has called for suspensions.

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 4, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has already seen some intriguing and controversial moments. As for the latter, it happened on Monday after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RCB opener Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got into a heated verbal spat.

    As their teammates separated the two, the IPL fined both individuals 100% of their match fees. Also, fans were reminded of the tensions between the two ten years back when they had nearly collided in an RCB and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) encounter. However, legendary former Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar feels that fining is inadequate and that the involved parties should have been suspended.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Interacting with Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "My point is to do something to ensure these things don't happen again. If it has to, as it happened with Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth 10 years ago, you have to ask them to maybe step aside for a couple of matches. Make sure you do something that ensures that these things don't happen and also something that will hurt the team."

    "What exactly is a 100 per cent match fee? If it is Kohli, who is on maybe ₹17 crore for RCB, which means ₹17 crore for a possible 16 matches, including the semifinals and finals. So, you are talking about a crore of rupees. Is he going to be fined ₹1 crore and more?" he added.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - After verbal duel with Gambhir, Kohli and Anushka spotted at a temple in Delhi

    "Well, that's a very, very stiff fine. I don't know what Gambhir's situation is. They should ensure that this is not repeated. You hope this is not repeated because it's a stiff fine and punishment. A lot of it has got to do with the fact that everything is on TV. Because you are on TV, you tend to do maybe just a little extra," concluded Gavaskar.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Punjab vs Mumbai: Ishan Kishan-Suryakumar Yadav SKY overshadow Liam Livingstone as MI prevails over PBKS in high-scoring meet; fans thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kishan-SKY overshadow Livingstone as MI prevails over PBKS in high-scoring meet; fans thrilled

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: Rain plays spoilsport as LSG and CSK share honours, while Ayush Badoni rocked with the bat-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as LSG and CSK share honours, Ayush Badoni rocks with the bat

    IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR preview: SunRisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: SunRisers Hyderabad top-order under pressure ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders fixture

    Wrestlers protest vs WFI chief has underlined need for athlete commission in all NSFs - Sharath Kamal-ayh

    'Wrestlers' protest vs WFI chief has underlined need for athlete commission in all NSFs' - Sharath Kamal

    IPL 2023: After verbal duel with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at a temple in Delhi (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: After verbal duel with Gambhir, Kohli and Anushka spotted at a temple in Delhi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bid to assassinate Vladimir Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack on Kremlin or Russia stage 'false flag' operation snt

    Bid to assassinate Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack or Russia staged 'false flag' operation?

    Google rolls out passkeys feature Know what is it and how it can be helpful gcw

    Google rolls out passkeys feature; Know what is it and how is it helpful

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress

    Is Aishwarya Rai INSECURE? Netizens troll her after watching actress' old viral video; WATCH RBA

    Is Aishwarya Rai INSECURE? Netizens troll her after watching actress' old viral video; WATCH

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support allows users to sign in without passwords gcw

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support, allows users to sign in without passwords

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon