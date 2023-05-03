IPL 2023: After verbal duel with Gambhir, Kohli and Anushka spotted at a temple in Delhi (WATCH)

IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli remains in the news following his verbal fight against LSG's Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, he had reached Delhi with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, and the couple was spotted at a temple in the city. Watch it here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) deputy skipper and opener Virat Kohli has been in the news lately for his infamous verbal brawl with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir after their previous game in Lucknow, where the former emerged triumphant. The incident also led to the two individuals being fined 100% of their match fees by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, he was back in his home town of Delhi ahead of RCB's upcoming contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. Following his arrival in the city, he shared a picture with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, which happened to be a selfie inside a car, while the photo was captioned, "Out and about in Delhi @anushkasharma."

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Later, the couple was also spotted in a temple in the city, where Kohli was seen donning a dhoti and a shawl around his neck while Anushka sported a pink saree. The couple was reportedly at the temple to worship the deity and seek blessings. Kohli would be hoping for RCB to make it to the playoff, currently ranked fifth, and also attempt the win the title, which has eluded him and the franchise so far. Also, Anushka will be aiming at success in her upcoming biopic-flix Chakda Xpress, where she is portraying legendary former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in the lead role.