IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury

Ben Stokes, a marquee acquisition for Chennai Super Kings, will probably begin the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as a specialist batter. At the IPL 2023 auction, CSK paid an eye-watering Rs 16.25 crore to secure the services of the England all-rounder.

According to a source on ESPNCricinfo, the England Test captain received a cortisone injection to treat an ailment in his left knee. As a result, he will be seen bowling little in the league's opening stages.

Although he recently experienced a flare-up during England's tour of New Zealand, the 31-year-old has battled numerous knee ailments throughout his career. As a result, he was limited to just nine overs in the two Test matches. Stokes also looked in discomfort on the final day of the series.

The all-rounder expressed earlier that the delay was quite upsetting but hoped to stay in shape for the IPL 2023 season because the Ashes are scheduled to begin on June 16.

The article also states that before reuniting with his CSK colleagues last week, Stokes underwent a cortisone injection, a typical anti-inflammatory treatment, to lessen the swelling on his left knee.

Also read: IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, tickets, performers, where to watch and more

According to Mike Hussey, the batting coach for CSK, Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batsman right away. Hussey admitted that, in terms of his bowling, he hasn't bowled much lately. The Chennai-based team has shown brief glimpses of Stokes slamming the ball forcefully with the willow, but there are still no indications that he is rolling his arm.

According to Hussey, the Englishman may require a few weeks to bowl effectively, who also revealed that CSK's physios are in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Nevertheless, Hussey anticipates seeing Stokes bowl in the IPL 2023's later rounds.

Hussey went on to say that Stokes was hitting the ball exceptionally well while batting and hoping to have him bowl to aid CSK in their bid for the league championship.

The Yellow Army's IPL 2023 season will begin on March 31 with an away game against the Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On April 3, they will return home to play the Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk.

Also read: IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings SWOT analysis - MSD's captaincy, Stokes' X-factor and more