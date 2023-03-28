Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, tickets, performers, where to watch and more

    The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off on March 31, and here's all you need to know about IPL 2023's opening ceremony.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kickstart on March 31, 2023, and fans are eager to watch their favourite players take the field for yet another high-octane season of T20 league cricket. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play the first match of the IPL 2023 season as Hardik Pandya's men will face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, captained by the legendary MS Dhoni.

    The opening match will be played on Friday, March 31, and before the clash, a grand opening ceremony will mark the start of the next IPL edition.

    Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2023 opening ceremony and the first clash of the 16th edition:

    When: The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31, before the opening clash between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, which will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST

    Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

    Tickets: The Paytm Insider and Book My Show apps both have tickets for IPL 2023. The tickets will be delivered to your address at least 2-3 days before the start of the game if you buy them through the app. The price of the tickets ranges from Rs 800-10,000.

    Performers: IPL 2023 opening ceremony is expected to be a glittering and star-studded event. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia are likely to perform at the ceremony. Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Arijit Singh are some other big names expected to enthral the spectators and audiences.

    Where to watch IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony and the first match: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network's TV channel nationwide. The viewers can also catch the match live on the JioCinema app.

    First match of IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings. In their first season, Hardik Pandya's team defeated MS Dhoni's men both times - first by 3 wickets and then by 7 wickets.

    Where the two teams finished last season: Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their debut season, while CSK finished 9th out of the 10 teams.

    Full squads:

    Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore.

    Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, K Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, and Ajay Mandal.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
