    IPL 2023: Confident Shubman Gill warns CSK; says GT have great bowling attack for 'that Chepauk wicket'

    Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill sounded a warning to Chennai Super Kings with a scintillating century against RCB and an assertion that they have a great bowling attack to challenge MS Dhoni's team "on that wicket" at Chepauk in the playoffs.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 22, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Gujarat Titans' batting mainstay Shubman Gill feels that his recent success in international and franchise cricket is primarily due to a thorough understanding of his own game and knowing the player that he is.

    The Gujarat Titans opener's 52-ball-104, studded with eight sixes knocked Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL as the table toppers successfully chased down 198 in just 19.1 overs in Bengaluru on Sunday.

    "I know my game... for any player it's important to know who you are," Gill, who has a good shot at the 'Orange Cap' with 680 runs under his belt (50 short of Faf du Plessis' 730) said after his team's victory.

    "The new ball was holding on a bit. It was getting wet due to the dew. I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way," he added.

    He also sounded a warning to Chennai Super Kings with a scintillating century and an assertion that they have a great bowling attack to challenge MS Dhoni's team "on that wicket" at Chepauk in the playoffs.

    "I think we have a great bowling attack for that (Chennai) wicket. It's going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. Hopefully, we'll make it to the final for the second time," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

    Speaking about his century, the player of the match said, "It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one. Thankfully, it's working out for me in the business end. You have to keep applying yourself, that's important."

    Besides Gill, GT skipper Hardik Pandya also lauded his teammates for the "calmness" in the dugout. "The calmness which the boys had was terrific. We wanted to keep the momentum going. We have ticked a lot of boxes."

    On Gill, the captain said, "He knows when he plays those cricketing shots, it's a different Shubman Gill. He doesn't give any chance and that gives confidence to the other batter as well."

    He added, "We would have taken 197 at the start, but we didn't bowl well. Special innings from Kohli, but we went too early for the death overs. I can't ask anything better from the boys. Last year, everything went well for us. We were expecting people to challenge us. The boys showed tremendous character."

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn't hide his disappointment after the defeat. "Very disappointed. We played a really strong team tonight, an amazing hundred from Shubman. It was really wet in the second innings. It was wet in the first innings as well, but there wasn't a lot of grip in the second innings and also we had to change the ball quite a few times during the second innings. Virat played an unbelievable knock to give us a chance and thought that was a good score, but Shubman played incredibly well to take the game away from us."

    Dinesh Karthik's woeful run with bat really hampered RCB's prospects this season and on that, Du Plessis said, "Last year DK had a purple patch and was finishing games left, right and centre, but this season it wasn't to be. And if you see the teams that succeed, they have some good hitters at five at six probably six and seven."

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
