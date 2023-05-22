IPL 2023: Gill's hundred overpowers Kohli, as GT dumps RCB out of playoff race; social media react

IPL 2023: GT finished the league stage on a high with a six-wicket conquest over RCB in Bengaluru on Sunday. Shubman Gill's century turned decisive over Virat Kohli, as RCB was out of the playoffs race. While Mi qualified, social media reacted.

It was another thriller between defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league stage match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The visitors saw Shubman Gill score a ton, which was more decisive than the hosts' Virat Kohli, as a six-wicket win by GT was enough to dump RCB out of the playoffs race. At the same time, five-time record former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) qualified, leaving social media reacting to the development.

After winning the coin toss, GT opted to bowl, as RCB openers Virat Kohli (101*) and Faf du Plessis (28) put on 67 before the latter departed to chinaman wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad in the eighth over. Quickly, it was down to 85/3 by the tenth before Kohli and Michael Bracewell (26) added 47 for the fourth wicket.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

In the 14th, Bracewell was dismissed by veteran seamer Mohammed Shami, while Bangalore was down to 133/5 by the 15th. Thereon, Kohli joined forces with Anuj Rawat (23*) and contributed to an unbeaten 64-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While the former brought up his seventh IPL hundred, he became the third batter in the tournament to score consecutive 100s, besides scoring the most centuries in the competition.

Royal Challengers eventually finished on an above-par total of 197/5. Ahmad seized a couple for Gujarat, whereas leg-spinner Rashid Khan was economical. Before the chase, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma replaced Dinesh Karthik (0) for the hosts. While the visitors began on a dangerous note, losing Wriddhiman Saha (12) to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the third over of the PowerPlay, fellow opener Shubman Gill (104) and Vijay Shankar (53) added 123 for the second wicket.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - ROHIT'S GRIT AND GREEN'S TON KEEP MI'S PLAYOFF CHANCES ALIVE AGAINST SRH; TWITTER HOPEFUL

While Shankar got his sixth IPL 50, he fell in the 15th to medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak. The Titans lost some quick wickets thereon. However, Gill continued his onslaught, as he brought up his second IPL ton in as many encounters with the winning SIX, getting the job done for the side by six wickets. For RCB, Siraj grabbed a couple, whereas pacer Harshal Patel was economical.