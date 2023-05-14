Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Smart bowling, Rana-Rinku show keeps KKR's faint playoff hopes alive with conquest over CSK

    IPL 2023: On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a rare Chepauk win over Chennai Super Kings. While the visitors engaged in clever bowling, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's partnership was fatal for the hosts.

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Smart bowling, Nitish Rana-Rinku Singh show keeps KKR faint playoff hopes alive with win over CSK-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 14, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

    It was an out-of-the-box performance by former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 61 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai. The visitors collected a rare yet valuable six-wicket victory to keep their faint chances of making it to the playoffs alive, while the hosts' chances have marginally been affected.

    After winning the coin toss, CSK opted to defend, as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) and Devon Conway (30) put on 31 before the former fell to leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the fourth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (16) added 30 for the second wicket before the latter was sent packing by the same man in the eighth.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    The KKR bowlers struck back in quick successions, as Chennai was down to 72/5 by the 11th. But Shivam Dube (48*) and Ravindra Jadeja (20) contributed to a 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket to get its innings back on track before the latter fell prey to pacer Vaibhav Arora in the final over, as the side finished on a below-par total of 144/6.

    For Kolkata, Chakaravarthy and mystery spinner Sunil Narine scalped a couple of wickets each, while the latter nailed it with his economy. Before the visitors' chase, the hosts brought pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Dube as the Impact Player (IP). The Knight Riders began agitatedly, losing three for 33 by the fifth over of the PP.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief

    Nevertheless, skipper Nitish Rana (57*) and Rinku Singh (54) took reasonable charge of the chase and came up with an impactful 99-run stand for the fourth wicket to effectively outplay the Super Kings. Both also struck their respective 18th and third IPL half-centuries before the bond was broken in the 18th after Moeen Ali ran out the latter.

    Nonetheless, it was too late for CSK, as KKR got the job done by the penultimate 19th over, winning by six wickets with nine deliveries to spare. Seamer Deepak Chahar was on fire for the hosts, grabbing the three wickets in the PP, while it was medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande who was somewhat economical for the side.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH preview: Gujarat Titans versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat looks to assure playoff berth against Hyderabad after rare blip

    Mothers Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here is how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it-ayh

    Mothers' Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here's how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Prabhsimran Singh century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled-ayh

    IPL 2023: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad's knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! ADC

    Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! Know inside story here

    Here are 9 side hustles to earn some extra cash ADC

    Here are 9 side hustles to earn some extra cash

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR bundled for 59 as RCB pockets encounter by 112 runs; social media in disbelief

    Follow these easysteps and make perfect hard-boiled eggs every time ADC

    Follow these easysteps and make perfect hard-boiled eggs every time

    Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report AJR

    Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon