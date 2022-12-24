IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Pacer Josh Little, the first Irish cricketer to sign an IPL contract, called it an "incredible opportunity" to participate in the lucrative T20 tournament and collaborate with all-rounder Hardik Pandya of India and head coach Ashish Nehra.

    At the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday, the 23-year-services old's were purchased by the defending champion Gujarat Titans for Rs 4.4 crore. The Titans, coached by former India bowler Nehra and spearheaded by Hardik, won the league in their inaugural year.

    "I'm delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad," Little said in a Cricket Ireland statement.

    "I am also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me," he added. 

    The left-arm seamer made his international debut in 2016 and has since played 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is. 

    "I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this," he added.

    Little had previously worked with Chennai Super Kings as a net bowler. Earlier this year, in Ireland's T20 World Cup loss in Adelaide, he had scored a stunning hat-trick against New Zealand. In the 19th over, he had removed the captain Kane Williamson, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner.

    "We are delighted for Josh and wish him well in the IPL next year. Josh is a hard-working and dedicated athlete who has come up through the Irish system," Cricket Ireland's High-Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said. 

    "He has been an essential part of the Irish set-up for several years now and we believe his development will only accelerate further through involvement in the IPL." 

    Little has worked in a number of franchise leagues, including the Lanka Premier League and The Hundred in England. Additionally, he was just selected in the Pakistan Super League draught.

    (With inputs from PTI)

