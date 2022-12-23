IPL 2023 Auction: Finch not amused by Curran, Stokes and Green drawing big bucks

Australia Twenty20 (T20) captain Aaron Finch was not surprised by the big bucks attracted by Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction on Friday. He feels that all three are world-class rounders who can add value to their respective sides. England all-rounder Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction after fetching a whopping ₹18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings (PBKS). Australia all-rounder Green was the second-highest earner, bringing ₹17.5 crore bid from record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). England Test skipper Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching a ₹16.25 crore winning bid from four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Oh. Chennai has a history of going after experienced players, knowing what they want. And, when you complement that with the rest of the squad, it is so balanced when you throw that world-class all-rounder in there. The only separation between Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green is Sam Curran's ability to bowl in the last five overs. His record has been unbelievable. That probably gives him the nod if you're going down the road of a bowling all-rounder," Finch said on Star Sports.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: List of players sold

"But, Ben Stokes, he structures out any side tremendously well because he can bat in the top four and the top six, and you can almost bank on him to bowl four overs. So, that's a huge asset, and I'm not surprised that all three of those guys have been paid what they have been paid there," added Finch.

Besides, England batter Harry Brook earned ₹13.25 crore from former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SR). Former Windies great Brian Lara, the head coach of SRH, said it went for Brook, keeping in mind the finisher's role. "With the absence of Pooran, we were looking for someone to finish the game for us. He is a perfect batter. Harry Brook's exploits around the world have shown that he has the capability of doing it. It will take time for him to get into the groove, but the expectation is pretty high, and I believe that he's a great choice," he said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates - List of unsold players

Brook recently struck three hundred in as many games and set a new record for most runs by an England batter in a Test series in Pakistan. "First of all, he's played in Asian conditions. He just played Tests in Pakistan. He played in the Pakistan Super League [PSL]. Those kinds of experiences will serve him well in a place like India. I think he has that advantage," Lara said.

"He [Brook] also comes from an extreme and confident environment, playing Test cricket under Brendon McCullum and winning the [T20] World Cup. We have somebody growing accustomed to winning, which is also a big asset," concluded Lara.

(With inputs from PTI)