Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

Ahead of Gujarat Titans clash against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 qualifier 2, star batter Shubman Gill has sparked a massive outburst after unfollowing Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, whom he was rumoured to be dating. This has forced fans to believe that Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'.

It's a do-or-die clash for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, as the two star-studded teams face each other on Friday for a place in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings. Even as fans hope for a close encounter in Ahembedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, ahead of qualifier 2, there's more buzz off the field around GT's in-form batter Shubamn Gill. According to reports, the Indian cricketer has unfollowed Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, whom he was rumoured to be dating.

Earlier this year, the duo were clicked having a romantic dinner in Dubai and have been spotted travelling together as well. Shubman Gill, who is on the cusp of becoming the youngest winner of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Orange Cap, has been cryptic about his relationship status that also involves links with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. However, it now appears that Gill and Sara Ali Khan have called it quits after the two unfollowed each other on social media.

As per reports, fans first noticed this change and have been speculating about what went wrong between the Gujarat Titans' star and Sara Ali Khan. Some fans even believe that this is an indication that Sarat Tendulkar is 'the one' that Shubman Gill has his heart set on. Not just that, but an old video of the batter responding to his dating rumours is going viral as well.

During a Punjabi chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, host Sonam Bajwa asked Gill if he was dating 'Sara', to which the Indian batter responded: 'Maybe'. Sonam further asked him to reveal the truth, saying, “Sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not.” This viral video has now got fans convinced that the 'Sara' in question here could well be Sara Tendulkar and not Sara Ali Khan.

Some fans even noted that Gill's century to knock Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of IPL 2023, which in-turn sealed Mumbai Indians' berth in the play-offs, was the Gujarat Titans star's way of sending his love to Sara Tendulkar.

"Confirmed from RCB vs GT match," said one fan on Instagram, while another added, "Sachin ki ladki, for sure."

While netizens continue to speculative Gill's relationship status with both Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar, most fans are keen to see what transpired in defending champions Gujarat Titans' clash against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 qualifier-2 on Friday.

Gill is the leading run-scorer for Hardik Pandya's team with 722 runs in 15 matches, which includes 2 hundreds and 4 fifties. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is leading the run-scoring charts with 730 runs in 14 matches this season. All eyes will surely be on Gill and also in the stands to see if Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar makes a special appearance at the Narendra Modi Stadium.