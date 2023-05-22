IPL 2023: 'For Sara Tendulkar' - Memes explode after GT's Shubman Gill helps MI with ton to boot RCB out

After Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL 2023, allowing Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs, Twitter exploded with memes suggesting Shubman Gill slammed a century to please rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL 2023 with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs.

Also read: IPL 2023: Gill's hundred overpowers Kohli, as GT dumps RCB out of playoff race; social media react

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 197 for five, it looked like the best effort on the day but Gill, who will be the torchbearer of Indian batting for the next 10 years, showed that he is better than the best.

What Kohli did well, Gill did that better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Titans chase down the target with elan. Like former India captain Kohli, this was Gill's second successive hundred. Gill slammed eight sixes and five fours.

Also read: IPL 2023: Confident Shubman Gill warns CSK; says GT have great bowling attack for 'that Chepauk wicket'

Titans thus finished the league engagements with 20 points while CSK ended second with 17 points ahead of Lucknow Super Giants due to a better net run-rate. Mumbai Indians, after their eight-wicket win against SRH, were back in the last four with 16 points.

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Chennai. MI will face LSG in the Eliminator on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Following Shubman Gill's heroics, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to send a cheeky message after the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians entered the play-offs.

Gill has been rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, the Master Blaster's daughter, and the Gujarat Titans' scintillating century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium sparked a massive reaction on Twitter. Memes indicating that Gill's ton was for 'his lady love' Sara Tendulkar and her father's team Mumbai Indians carpet bombed the micro-blogging site:

Here's a look at some of the most hilarious memes that left netizens in splits: