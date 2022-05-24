IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal pays tribute to Shane Warne

It will be a battle at hands when former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) takes on new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs Qualifier 1. On Tuesday, the match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. RR will be desperately hoping to get the win that will seal its berth in the final for Sunday, which will happen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also, RR is eager to win the whole thing to pay a perfect homage to former RR legend and title-winning player-cum-coach Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year. In the meantime, RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also paid an emotional tribute to him.

"I know it's just the first season here for me, but it feels like I've been playing here for many years. It's like a family already. I'm relaxed here mentally, and I believe the credit goes to those who take outstanding care of me. It's not just within the playing team and support staff, but also the management, which is something I value," Chahal was quoted as saying in a RR media release.

"The way they respect and love me has made me connect with the franchise differently. On the other hand, it's also special for me because Warne sir played for RR and was the first-ever Royal, and I think his blessings are with me. I feel like he's been watching me from above," added Chahal.

Under Warne's guidance and leadership, RR won the IPL title in 20087, during the tournament's inaugural edition. It happens to be RR's only title victory to date. It would be the fourth time since IPL 2008 that RR has made it to the playoffs, while it has never qualified for the final since then.