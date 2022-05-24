IPL 2022: Why is Sourav Ganguly unfazed by Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's poor run?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been in their best forms in IPL 2022. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is unfazed by it and expects them to bounce back in shape soon.

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has not gone well in terms of performance for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Although Kohli's under-performance was backed up by his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates, moving into the playoffs, Rohit Sharma-led record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) finished at the bottom of the table. In IPL 2022, Kohli has scored 309 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 23.77 and a strike rate of 117.93. It includes a couple of half-centuries and a top score of 73. As for Rohit, he has collected just 268 in 14 at 19.14 and 120.17, with 48 being his top score. However, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, is not worried by the duo's lean patch.

    Speaking during an event in Kolkata, Ganguly noted, "Everybody is human. There will be mistakes, but Rohit's record as captain is outstanding. He has won five IPL titles, Asia Cup winner, whatever he has captained, so his record as captain is outstanding. Mistakes will happen because they are all human."

    "They are outstanding players. I'm sure they will be back among runs. They play so much cricket that, at times, they go out of form. Kohli played very well in the last game, especially when it was required for RCB. That's why he [Kohli] was so happy that RCB qualified. They are all great players. It's a matter of time before they will be at their best," added Ganguly.

    A new speedster will represent India in the form of Umran Malik from Kashmir as he received his maiden call-up for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa next month. His sheer pace and the ability to bowl consistently at a speed of 150 km/h have garnered enough attention since IPL 2021. Playing for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he has been impressive in IPL 2022 too.

    Speaking on Malik's call-up, Ganguly noted, "His future is in his hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I'm sure he will be around for a long time. Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak [Varma] has done well for MI. Rahul [Tripathi] for Sunrisers, [Rahul] Tewatia for GT. We have seen many emerging fast bowlers like Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan... It's a place where talent gets exposure."

    (With inputs from PTI)

