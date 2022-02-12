  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
    India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Thakur was part of the fifth set in the auction that comprised of fast bowlers. Shardul also invited interest from Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans but was finally included in the blue army.

    The 31-year-old Mumbaikar, who made his IPL debut in the 2015 season for Kings XI Punjab, was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.5 crore in the 2018 IPL auction. He spent four seasons with Chennai, snapping up 55 wickets in 48 matches.

    While fans of Delhi Capitals welcomed the Indian all-rounder into their fold, CSKians expressed sorrow but also thanked their 'Lord' for the memories he gave them.

    Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of IPL (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians today. Kishan was lapped up by the Mumbai-based franchise for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

    Indian pacer Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings richer as the franchise spent as big as Rs 14 crore on him. Among others, Indian veteran wicket-keepers had mixed fortunes as Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.75 crore while Wriddhiman Saha failed to attract any bidders.

    All-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores, while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore, while Harshal Patel was picked up by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore.

    Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, making him one of the most expensive buys at an IPL 2022 mega auction.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
