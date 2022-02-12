  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return

    Ishan Kishan becomes second most expensive Indian player in IPL history after Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 15.25 crore.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 5:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Kishan was lapped up by the Mumbai-based franchise for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh. There was a fierce bidding war between MI, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the price shot from his base price of Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.25 crore.

    Interestingly, Ishan Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. Expressing joy over returning to Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan said, "Really excited to be back again with MI. Everyon has treated me there like a family, so I am really happy to be there. I hope I can give my best when I join my team."

    Following this news, fans of Mumbai Indians expressed joy over Ishan Kishan's return, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the pack with an Instagram story that read: Aala re Aala!

    In the 2020 season, the 23-year-old struck a whopping 30 sixes proving his big-hitting abilities. Kishan has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them, including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike rate of 136.34. He made his India debut last year and has played three ODIs and five T20Is.

    Yuvraj Singh continues to be the most expensive Indian buy in IPL history, having been bought for a whopping Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

    Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, making him one of the most expensive buys at an IPL 2022 mega auction.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of Indian players sold; remained unsold

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of overseas players sold; remained unsold

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi unsold Afghanistan fans heartbroken

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Nabi unsold; fans heartbroken

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga returns to RCB Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Hasaranga returns to RCB; Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapse mid-event

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

    IPL 2022 mega auction Let's kill it says super proud Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer WATCH

    IPL 2022 mega auction: Let's kill it, says super proud KKR's Shreyas Iyer (WATCH)

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Medical emergency interrupts bidding; sends shockwaves-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Hugh Edmeades to not continue as auctioneer, Charu Sharma to take over

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress for students to promote equality-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress for students to promote equality

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi unsold Afghanistan fans heartbroken

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 all-rounder Nabi unsold; fans heartbroken

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise - ADT

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga returns to RCB Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Hasaranga returns to RCB; Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    Billionaire industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83-dnm

    Billionaire industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon