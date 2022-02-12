IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return

Ishan Kishan becomes second most expensive Indian player in IPL history after Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 15.25 crore.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kishan was lapped up by the Mumbai-based franchise for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh. There was a fierce bidding war between MI, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the price shot from his base price of Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.25 crore.

Interestingly, Ishan Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. Expressing joy over returning to Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan said, "Really excited to be back again with MI. Everyon has treated me there like a family, so I am really happy to be there. I hope I can give my best when I join my team."

Following this news, fans of Mumbai Indians expressed joy over Ishan Kishan's return, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the pack with an Instagram story that read: Aala re Aala!

In the 2020 season, the 23-year-old struck a whopping 30 sixes proving his big-hitting abilities. Kishan has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them, including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike rate of 136.34. He made his India debut last year and has played three ODIs and five T20Is.

Yuvraj Singh continues to be the most expensive Indian buy in IPL history, having been bought for a whopping Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, making him one of the most expensive buys at an IPL 2022 mega auction.

