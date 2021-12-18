IPL 2022: Does R Ashwin want to return to Chennai Super Kings? Spinner gives 'whistle-podu' response (WATCH)

With all eyes set on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, the fate of the players not retained by franchises hangs in the balance.

With all eyes set on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, the fate of the players not retained by franchises hangs in the balance. One of the most sought-after spinners in the world, Ravichandran Ashwin's bid will undoubtedly be closely watched. Ahead of the auction for the 15th edition of IPL, likely to occur in January, Ashwin has made his wish loud and clear.

Speaking on 40 Shades with Ash on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his desire to return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), if given a chance, but added that it all depends on the IPL auction dynamics. Proclaiming his love for the so far MS Dhoni-led franchise, Ashwin wishes he could return to the team where he has spent most of his IPL career.

"CSK is a franchise close to my heart; for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right?," the Tamil-Nadu born spinner said.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin, who started his career with CSK in 2009, admitted that he would love to come back home, but it depends on the auction dynamics. "I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game. There are ten teams coming up with ten different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction," Ashwin remarked.

The 35-year-old spinner, released by Delhi Capitals after the 2021 edition, added that regardless of which franchise picks him, he will give him 100 per cent and ensure the team is not let down at any cost. "But as a professional, wherever I go, the mindset is simple. Any franchise is trusting you and spending so much money to avail your services; for them, I'd give my entire life and put in all efforts and not let them down," the spinner concluded.

The BCCI allowed IPL teams to retain four players, leaving the franchise with no other choice but to offload most of its players. Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw and let go of Ashwin in the bargain.

Ashwin made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on April 18, 2009, at Newlands, Cape Town. In the 2010 and 2011 IPL seasons, he picked up 13 and 20 wickets, respectively, which helped CSK bag two consecutive IPL titles. Ashwin was drafted into Rising Pune Supergiant after CSK's ban from IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He missed the 2017 season owing to a sports hernia. However, he made a comeback into IPL 2018, where Kings XI Punjab bought him for Rs 7.6 crore and became captain of the KXIP franchise. In 154 IPL matches, Ashwin has scalped 138 wickets with an economy rate of 6.87.